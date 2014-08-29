Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is doing his best to deflect the praise associated with his pursuit of his first batting title.

Beltre, who is hitting .325, stands third in the American League behind Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (.332) and Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez (.327) entering play on Thursday.

On Thursday, Beltre finished 1-for-4 in the Rangers’ 4-2 loss to the Astros. Still, he owns the second-highest average of his career. Beltre batted .334 and led the majors with 48 home runs while finishing second in the National League MVP race with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2004.

He is succeeding this season while hitting in the middle of a Texas lineup decimated by injuries, an accomplishment in itself.

“I’ve been playing for a while, and I have an idea sometimes of what the pitchers want to do with me,” Beltre said. “It’s a situation that I expect to be pitched the way I want to, and that comes with the adjustment of looking for the pitch maybe that he wants to pitch and make sure that I‘m not chasing the pitch that he wants me to chase. The experience helps a little bit, and having an understanding what the team wants to do with you (helps, too).”

Given his veteran status, it comes as no surprise that Beltre is thriving under the duress of Texas’ miserable season. His .876 on-base-plus-slugging percentage ranks among the league leaders, and it stands as a testament to his ability to persevere as the Rangers’ season crumbled around him.

“I’ve got to do my job,” Beltre said. “I can’t add to my plate what Prince (Fielder) was going to do, what the other guys were going to do. I’ve got to do my part to help my ballclub.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-81

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Scott Baker, 2-3, 5.45 ERA) at Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 4-9, 4.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Jim Adduci was removed from the game for precautionary reasons after hitting his head on the track while catching a fly ball off the bat of Astros RF Jake Marisnick to end the fourth inning. He will undergo further observation.

--CF Leonys Martin, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in the first inning, is batting .444 (24-for-54) in his past 15 games. Martin has reached base safely in each of his past 14 starts.

--RF Daniel Robertson entered the game for RF Jim Adduci in the fifth inning and went 1-for-2, extending his hitting streak to a career-high five games. Robertson has reached safely in 12 of his past 19 plate appearances.

--3B Adrian Beltre finished 1-for-4 with a single in the first inning. He is batting .371 (52-for-140) with 11 home runs and 30 RBIs against the Astros since 2012. He has hit safely in his past 12 games at Minute Maid Park and is batting .322 (50-for-155) in 36 career games in Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was long innings. There were no clean innings; a lot of pitches per inning. It’s tough to pitch deep into games when you’re throwing a lot of pitches per inning.” -- RHP Nick Tepesch, who lasted just 4 1/3 innings Thursday in the Rangers’ 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Jim Adduci (head) left the Aug. 28 game for precautionary reasons. He will undergo further observation.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after experiencing back spasms a day before. Holland likely will make his sixth, and possibly final, rehab start for Round Rock on Aug. 28.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci