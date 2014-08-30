Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington owns a career in baseball that spans more than three decades, extending back to his playing days in the 1970s and including a coaching career that includes the last eight seasons in Arlington.

On Friday, with the loss of first baseman/outfielder Jim Adduci to the seven-day concussion disabled list, the Rangers welcomed rookie first baseman Ryan Rua to their active roster. Rua was the 59th player to play for Texas this season, a gaudy total that matched the major league record held by the 2002 Indians, the 2002 Padres and 2008 Padres.

“Never. Not even close,” Washington said when asked if he’s ever experienced a season so marred by injuries. “Not even close.”

Given their extraordinary roster upheaval, the Rangers have been forced to rely largely on rookies. Rua was the 20th rookie to appear on Texas’ active roster this season, a club record. With another month remaining in the season, the odds are good that the Rangers extend those dubious marks as they simultaneously look back on a campaign that included the losses of Prince Fielder, Matt Harrison, Jurickson Profar, Martin Perez, Alexi Ogando, Yu Darvish and many, many more.

“I just look at as this is the way it is,” Washington said. “Once again Adduci goes down and it’s an opportunity for someone else. It’s not like (Texas general manager) Jon (Daniels) can just go out there and get a superstar player and bring him here, so another rookie gets a chance.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-81

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross Jr., 2-5, 6.06 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 7-10, 4.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland will be reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday and will make his first start of the season at Kansas City. Holland underwent offseason knee surgery following an accident at his home. He made his sixth and final rehab start Thursday night for Triple A Round Rock against Nashville. Holland finished 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA in four appearances with Round Rock and two with Double-A Frisco.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list after he slammed his head on the warning track following a catch in foul territory Thursday night. While pursuing a fourth-inning popup off the bat of Astros RF Jake Marisnick, Adduci had his legs cut out from beneath him by Rangers 2B Rougned Odor, who was also in pursuit. Adduci is batting .173 with one home run and eight RBIs in 42 games.

--RHP Miles Mikolas will be scratched from his start on Saturday with right shoulder fatigue, with LHP Robbie Ross Jr. expected to join the club from Triple-A Round Rock to take Mikolas’ place in the rotation. Mikolas completed a recent bullpen without incident but reported to the park Friday with shoulder discomfort. He is 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 10 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They swung the bat well but I‘m even more happy with what Baker gave us. We call on that guy for many things and tonight he got into the seventh inning for us and did a tremendous job. That’s where it all started, but those guys at the bottom (of the batting order) were great for us.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington on RHP Scott Baker after a win over Houston on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (head) was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after experiencing back spasms a day before. Holland likely will make his sixth, and possibly final, rehab start for Round Rock on Aug. 28.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Mike Carp

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci