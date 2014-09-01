Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The latest disruption to the Rangers’ starting rotation represented another bump in the road in a season full of them, leaving Texas manager Ron Washington unsure of what moves he make next.

With right-hander Miles Mikolas scratched from his start on Saturday and left-hander Robbie Ross, Jr., pitching in his stead, the Rangers opened the door for a competition for the fifth spot over the final month. The Rangers have used a franchise-record 36 pitchers already this season, one off the major league mark set by the 2002 Padres, so when Washington was asked who will get the ball when that spot rolls around, his honesty was pointed and understandable.

“I’ve got nothing figured out yet,” Washington said.

Preliminary evaluation revealed that Mikolas might be ready to reclaim his spot in the rotation, that the right shoulder fatigue that caused him to lose a turn isn’t serious. As for Ross, he was promoted from Triple-A Round Rock to fill in for Mikolas having made a relief appearance just two days earlier with the Express. Either way, Washington might be pushed into selecting a pitcher who might not be quite ready to pitch extensively, or choose a record-tying 37th arm.

”Let’s see how Mikolas (feels),“ Washington said. ”If we feel we need to miss him another start we can always fill it with (right-hander Scott Baker).

“Robbie is in the mix, but we’ll see where it goes. He’s thrown 112 pitches in three days, so he can certainly use some time down.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-83

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 9-11, 5.44 ERA) at Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 10-9, 3.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez worked 5.1 innings and allowed one run on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts. His runs allowed were the lowest in a start since working 5.1 scoreless frames against the Yankees on July 22. Sunday marked the third time this season Martinez departed with a lead yet did not factor into the decision.

--RF Alex Rios finished 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Six of his last seven hits have been for extra bases -- all doubles. Rios reached base safely three times on Sunday, marking the first time he has done so since July 29 against the Yankees.

--1B Ryan Rua went 1-for-4 and recorded his first career RBI via a run-scoring single in the first inning that plated RF Alex Rios. Rua has recorded a hit in each of his three major league games. C Tomas Telis accomplished the same feat on Aug. 25-29 and, prior to Rua and Telis, the last position player to do so was Mitch Moreland, who hit in his first five career games (July 29-Oct. 8, 2010).

--CF Daniel Robertson finished 1-for-3 and stretched his career-high winning streak to seven games with a double in the sixth inning. Robertson is batting .421 (8-for-19) during his hitting streak.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You’ve got to take advantage of those (scoring opportunities) and we didn‘t. We put ourselves in position to maybe add on and didn’t do it. We still had the lead going into the part of the game where we had our two best pitchers in there.” -- Rangers manager Ron Washington.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11. He was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--LHP Derek Holland (microfracture left knee surgery in January 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 3. He left for Arizona on June 11 to work on strengthening the knee and throwing batting practice. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on July 30. He made rehab starts Aug. 4 for Triple-A Round Rock and Aug. 9 for Frisco. He started for Round Rock on Aug. 14 and Aug. 19. He said he felt fine Aug. 24 after experiencing back spasms a day before. Holland likely will make his sixth, and possibly final, rehab start for Round Rock on Aug. 28. He was activated from the DL Aug. 30.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (head) was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He will undergo season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Derek Holland

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci