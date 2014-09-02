Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Left-hander Derek Holland will make his long overdue debut Tuesday for the Rangers.

Holland tore cartilage in his left knee while falling while playing with his dog in January. He would require microfracture surgery. Nearly eight months after the surgery and with the Rangers mired in last place in the American League West, Holland will make his 2014 debut against the Royals.

“Just to know where he is, really just finding out No. 1 his physical abilities,” said Rangers manager Ron Washington, of the significance of Holland pitching in September. “To find out where he is in executing pitching. Those type of things.”

“He’ll go into the winter knowing that he’s just got to do his winter stuff to be strong in spring training. He made his way back. He’s healthy.”

Holland won 16 games in 2011 and has been a double-figure winner the past three seasons.

Holland made six rehab starts with Double-A Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock, going 2-1 with a 4.43 ERA, throwing 98 pitches on Thursday in his previous start, so he has progressed to throw 100-plus pitches Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-84

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1st 2014 start) at Royals (RHP Jeremy Guthrie, 10-10, 4.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mikes Mikolas, who was scratched from his previous start with shoulder fatigue, might be skipped for his Thursday start, which the Rangers list as TBA. “Same, it’s no better, no worse,” Rangers manager Ron Washington said of Mikolas’ shoulder. Mikolas is 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 10 starts.

--RHP Scott Baker will be the probable Thursday starter, manager Ron Washington said if RHP Mike Mikolas is unable to go. Baker is 3-3 with a 5.23 ERA in 23 outings, including six starts.

--3B Adrian Beltre is a career .378 career hitter at Kauffman Stadium, the best batting average for an opposing hitter with a minimum of 150 at-bats at the stadium. Beltre has started all 113 games since coming off the disabled list April 25.

--1B Adam Rosales hit .352 with a .954 OPS in August, starting 13 games in the month. He was designated for assignment at the end of spring training, but was brought back on June 30 after clearing waivers.

--RHP Colby Lewis had thrown complete-game victories in his previous two road starts, but was pulled after seven innings and 98 pitches Monday in the 4-3 loss to the Royals. He has thrown 144 1/3 innings and will likely the club in innings with RHP Yu Darvish on the disabled list. Darvish has thrown the same number of innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were finally able to get on Ventura a little in the sixth and seventh and got across a couple of runs, but it wasn’t enough.” -- Manager Ron Washington, of Kansas City starter Yordano Ventura.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Derek Holland

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice