Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Sixty-one -- count ‘em -- but Ron Washington would rather not. That’s how many Rangers players Washington has managed this season.

Left-hander Derek Holland became the 60th player when he started Tuesday night. When left-hander Michael Kirkman was used in the eighth, that hiked it to 61. That is a major league record for players used in a season and that likely will expand when other September call-ups play.

The 2002 Indians, 2002 Padres and 2008 Padres used 59 players, which was the record.

Kirkman, who replaced Holland to start the eighth inning, became a major league-record 38th pitcher used by the Rangers. The 2002 Padres went through 37 pitchers.

Holland became the 14th Rangers starter, which is an American League-high this season. The Rockies have used 15 starters.

Injuries have created the player turnover. The Rangers have 14 players on the disabled list and used the DL 26 times, which tops the majors in 2014.

“It all just started with injuries and then we had to start moving bodies around, and it started giving opportunities to players because of what happened to us,” Washington said. “It’s been happening all year. It just happened to be an exorbitant amount.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-85

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-8, 4.44 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 10-7, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre singled in the fourth to extend his hitting streak to 19 games against the Royals. Since joining the Rangers, Beltre is hitting .400 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in 26 games against Kansas City.

--LHP Michael Kirkman, who had his contract purchased, was 5-5 with a save with Triple-A Round Rock. Kirkman, however, had a 1.51 ERA in 30 relief appearances since May 21. He limited left-handed hitters to a .197 batting average and no extra-base hits, striking out 31 of 81. Rangers manager Ron Washington said Kirkman dominated left-handed hitters and plans to use him as a situational lefty. “He might have to go left-right-left, but I don’t think we’re going to keep him out there against right-handers,” Washington said. Kirkman was summoned to face Royals left-handed hitting 3B Mike Moustakas in the eighth inning and yielded a double that led to the eventually winning run as he took the loss.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, who was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, was 4-2 with a one save and a 4.10 ERA in 39 games, including six starts, in the Pacific Coast League. He was 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA as a starter, including going seven innings Sunday against Nashville, allowing one run. He has averaged 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He will be used out of the Rangers bullpen in September.

--RHP Nick Tepesch, who went to a Kansas City suburban high school and pitched at the University of Missouri, was recalled and will start Wednesday against the Royals. He was 4-8 with a 4.44 ERA in 18 games, 17 of them starts, for Texas. He was optioned Saturday to Triple-A Round Rock as a paper move, never reporting.

--INF Luis Sardinas was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers. He hit .288 in 26 games with them earlier this season. He posted multiple hits in five of his final seven games with Round Rock. He struck out as a pinch hitter Tuesday to end the game in a 2-1 loss to the Royals.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To be honest with you, you couldn’t ask for a better start to go against a contending team. That’s a really good club over there. My job was to try to shut them down. I‘m happy with what I did. It’s my first game back. It’s in the big leagues, a big-time atmosphere especially with a playoff team over here. I wanted to make sure I stayed calm and collected. I’ve been there before. I know how to handle that. I felt I did a good job of that. I‘m just trying to finish strong. I worked my tail off to get here. I’ve got to continue to keep doing that. It’s not over yet -- finish strong.” -- LHP Derek Holland, who made his 2014 debut after recovering from left knee surgery performed in January and allowed just one run in seven innings against the Royals Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 14, retroactive to Aug. 10. He will resume throwing when the soreness subsides, though he acknowledged he might not pitch again this season. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Miles Mikolas

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice