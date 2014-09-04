Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Texas Rangers will use a six-man rotation the next week, with left-hander Robbie Ross getting a second chance to prove his value as a starter.

Ross, a reliever in past years, began the season in the rotation, but he went 1-4 with a 5.04 ERA in his first eight starts. Opponents hit .311 against him with an .839 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.

“I’ve always wanted to start,” Ross said. “I didn’t do much with my first opportunity, but I‘m going to try and make up for it in September.”

Ross made a spot start Saturday when right-hander Miles Mikolas was pulled with shoulder fatigue. Ross threw five hitless innings in a no-decision against the Astros, convincing the Rangers that he deserved another start and possibly more in September.

He will fill in for Mikolas again Thursday in the series opener at home against the Seattle Mariners.

The revised rotation has Nick Tepesch on Wednesday, followed by Ross on Thursday, Scott Baker on Friday, Nick Martinez on Saturday, Derek Holland on Sunday and Colby Lewis on Tuesday after a day off Monday. Lewis will be working on eight days’ rest.

Baker is getting an extra day off due to a stiff neck.

The Rangers want Holland working every fifth day after he made his 2014 debut Tuesday against the Rangers and allowed one run in seven innings in a no-decision.

“We’re going to go with it right now through the off day and then revisit,” manager Ron Washington said. “We are trying to give guys as much rest as we possibly can. Going to a six-man rotation is not something we’ve sat down and discussed. We will see what happens after the day off.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-86

STREAK: Lost five

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Roenis Elias, 9-12, 3.96 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Robbie Ross, 2-5, 5.63 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Mikes Mikolas, who was scratched from his previous start with shoulder fatigue, also will miss his Thursday start. He likely will sit out through the next rotation cycle, too. Mikolas is 2-5 with a 6.44 ERA in 10 starts.

--RHP Yu Darvish, who is on the disabled list due to elbow inflammation, will be examined again Thursday. It remains extremely doubtful Darvish will pitch again this season. He is 10-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 22 starts. Darvish has missed 23 games with the elbow injury. Even if the second MRI shows significant improvement, Darvish would have to begin a throwing program anew before returning to the mound, and the season ends Sept. 28.

--3B Adrian Beltre doubled in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to 20 games against the Royals. Beltre’s streak is the second longest by a Ranger against Kansas City. C Ivan Rodriguez put together a 23-game hitting streak against the Royals from 1994-96.

--RHP Scott Baker was scheduled to start Thursday against the Mariners, but he has a stiff neck. His start was pushed back to Friday.

--RHP Nick Tepesch, who grew up a Royals fan in the Kansas City suburb of Blue Springs, Mo., took the loss Wednesday in his first career start at Kauffman Stadium. He allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits. “From the first inning I felt comfortable on the mound and good with my mechanics,” Tepesch said. “I felt like I was making pitches.” He said he got the pitch up to LF Alex Gordon in the fourth when he fell behind in the count 3-1. Gordon blasted it out for his 19th home run with 2B Omar Infante aboard.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They scored four. We had a chance to score seven or eight. We got one run. We put ourselves in position but just couldn’t get the hit. It wasn’t just one part of the lineup. It was up and down. It was almost everybody had an opportunity.” -- Manager Ron Washington, after the Rangers went 1-for-15 with runners in scoring position during a 4-1 loss to the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Scott Baker (stiff neck) had his scheduled start pushed back from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem. Darvish will have a second exam Sept. 4, but it remains highly unlikely he would start again this season.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice