Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers’ catcher situation is a real pain in the neck -- more specifically Robinson Chirinos’ neck.

The 30-year-old backstop was unavailable in Thursday’s 10-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners for a fourth consecutive game due to neck stiffness. He received an injection Thursday to help expedite his recovery after a foul ball off his mask Sunday.

Chirinos’ development has been one of the few bright spots in Texas’ season.

Though his average has dipped recently, Chirinos and his manager brushed aside concerns that the grind of his first full big league season has worn on him.

“I think the season has worn on everyone,” Texas manager Ron Washington said. “He’s probably getting a little tired. He’s never been through this before.”

In his first season in the majors, Chirinos has started 77 games at catcher.

Emergency catcher J.P. Arencibia was behind the plate Thursday for the first time since the middle of May while rookie Tomas Telis was given a day off after he caught the last three games in Kansas City.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-87

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 13-6, 2.90 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Scott Baker, 3-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ross Jr. (2-6, 6.25 ERA) took the loss as the Rangers fell 10-2 to Seattle on Thursday. Ross lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up six runs -- all with two outs in a 43-pitch second inning -- on five hits and three walks.

--SS Elvis Andrus went 3-for-4 in the Rangers’ 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday, the eighth time this season he has collected three or more hits in a game. Andrus has hits in 16 of his last 18 home games.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla gave up one run on two hits, including a home run to Chris Denorfia, over three innings in his major league debut in Texas’ 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Bonilla, acquired as part of the trade of Michael Young to Philadelphia almost two years ago, was 4-2 with a 4.10 ERA for Triple-A Round Rock. He worked mostly as a reliever but did start. He had a 2.53 ERA in his last five weeks at Round Rock.

--RHP Spencer Patton, called up from Triple-A Round Rock earlier Thursday, made his major league debut, working two scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout in the Rangers’ 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday. Patton was acquired by Texas in a trade with Kansas City for RHP Jason Frasor in July. He went a combined 5-4 with 18 saves and a 3.90 ERA in 49 Triple-A appearances this season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo, who underwent season-ending elbow surgery last week, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. The move was made to clear a spot for RHP Spencer Patton on the 40-man roster.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He couldn’t get out of that inning. Three of the seven hitters had two strikes. He couldn’t put them away.” -- Texas manager Ron Washington said of LHP Robbie Ross Jr., who lasted only 1 2/3 innings, giving up six runs, all with two outs in a 43-pitch second inning, on five hits and three walks in a 10-2 loss to Seattle on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (neck) was unavailable Sept. 1-4 after taking a foul ball off his mask Aug. 31. He received an injection Sept. 4 to help expedite his recovery.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice