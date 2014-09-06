Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Citing personal reasons, Texas Rangers manager Ron Washington surprisingly resigned Friday after nearly eight seasons on the job that included two trips to the World Series.

Texas went into Friday’s game against Seattle with the worst record in baseball.

“Today, I have submitted my resignation from the job I love, managing the Rangers, in order to devote my full attention to addressing an off-the-field personal matter,” he said in statement released by the team. “As painful as it is, stepping away from the game is what’s best for me and my family.”

While the Rangers organization respected Washington’s wish for privacy, he allowed Rangers general manager Jon Daniels to tell reporters the resignation was not drug-related. Washington failed a drug test for cocaine in 2009. Health concerns also did not figure into the decision, according to sources.

But one of Washington’s closest friends on the team, Rangers third base coach Gary Pettis, told reporters Friday, “We just hope he has a speedy recovery and gets back on his feet soon.”

In his statement, Washington said his resignation had nothing to do with the Rangers’ disappointing performance this season. In fact, Washington said the team’s brass already was discussing 2015 and looking forward to getting the team ready to be competitive again.

“I deeply regret that I’ve let down the Rangers organization and our great fans. Over the past eight seasons, it’s been a privilege to be part of some of the best years in club history and I will always be grateful for the opportunities I’ve had here, and for the great management, players, and coaches who have made our time here a success. Thank you for respecting my privacy.”

His decision came to a shock to many in the Rangers’ organization.

”I’ll always have fond memories of the last four years,“ said Rangers co-chairman Ray Davis, whose group purchased the club in August 2010. ”But I am disappointed that Ron chose to do this. There comes a time in all of our lives when we have to set our own priorities.

“And your personal life has to take precedence over our professional life. And that was the decision Ron made. We respect that.”

Washington met with Rangers management Friday morning and made his decision final. Staff and players were told at an emotional pregame meeting and Washington quietly departed the stadium.

“While we are disappointed, we accept Ron’s decision and are grateful for his many contributions to the Rangers organization over the last eight years,” Daniels said in a statement. “This has certainly been a difficult season for our major league club in terms of on-field performance, but we were looking forward to moving ahead with Ron as our manager in 2015.”

Washington was appointed as the Texas Rangers’ 17th full-time manager on Nov. 6, 2006. His record at the helm is 664-611, and he is the franchise’s all-time leader in regular-season wins and games managed (1275). He has also compiled an 18-16 record during postseason appearances in 2010 (AL champs), 2011 (AL champs), and 2012 (AL wild card).

Players inside the Rangers clubhouse took the news hard. Washington told the team of his decision in a meeting before the game.

“The guy is like a father to me and honestly I felt like I lost my dad,” pitcher Derek Holland said. “He taught me a lot both on and off the field ... he meant a lot to me. It’s going to be hard not to see Wash.”

Bench coach Tim Bogar was appointed interim manager for the remainder of the 2014 season. Bogar and pitching coach Mike Maddux are potential internal candidates to replace Washington.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-88

STREAK: Lost seven

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 12-7, 3.46 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-10, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez is scheduled to make his 20th start and 25th appearance Friday in the third of four games against the Mariners this weekend. He will be working on extended five-days rest after a no-decision in the Rangers’ 3-2 loss in Houston on Sunday.

--LHP Derek Holland was among the many players taking manager Ron Washington’s resignation hard. “The guy is like a father to me and honestly I felt like I lost my dad,” Holland said. “He taught me a lot both on and off the field and like I said, he meant a lot to me. It’s going to be hard not to see Wash.”

--2B Rougned Odor has been one of the few Texas bright spots this season. He has eight home runs, the most by a Texas rookie infielder since Justin Smoak (eight in 2010) and most by a Rangers rookie second baseman since Ian Kinsler (14 in 2006).

--3B Adrian Beltre reached base three times Friday with a pair of singles and a walk. He has reached base safely via hit or walk in 21 straight games dating back to Aug. 14. He is batting .370 (27-73) with 12 walks in that stretch.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was tough seeing Wash go, a guy that had such passion for the game. It’s definitely sad to see him leave, but as a ballplayer you have to move on to the next game and keep on playing hard. I‘m sure that’s what Wash expects us to do still.” -- Rangers INF Adam Rosales after manager Ron Washington announced his resignation prior to Friday’s loss to Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (neck) was unavailable Sept. 1-5 after taking a foul ball off his mask Aug. 31. He received an injection Sept. 4 to help expedite his recovery.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice