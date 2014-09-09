Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Guilder Rodriguez has waited as long as anybody for the phone call he received on Saturday night.

He was going to the big leagues ... finally.

At 31 and 14 minor league seasons, Rodriguez was promoted from Double-A Frisco for the Texas Rangers’ last 20 games of 2014. At 1,095 games, Rodriguez has played in the most minor league games without big-league experience among current players.

”I tried to play hard every day and waited for this opportunity for one time in my career and it happened“ Saturday night,” said Rodriguez, a middle infielder who made his professional debut in the Arizona League at 18.

“When you sign to play professional baseball this is the dream for every player. Every single day you wake up and you want this call. I waited too many years but I‘m here right now.”

Rodriguez played the past three seasons between Triple-A Round Rock and Frisco. At Frisco, he was also a mentor to a number of young players, such as current Rangers middle infielder Luis Sardinas.

It’s a role he doesn’t mind. He wants to coach one day.

“I love this game and I love to try to help the young guys,” Rodriguez said. “I try to talk about how to be professional, little things in this game. That’s my part on this team.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-89

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 4-7, 3.46 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 9-12, 5.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland (1-0, 0.64 ERA) earned his first victory in almost a year, giving up no runs, no walks and six hits over seven innings of Texas’ 1-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday. Holland, out most of this season recovering from knee surgery, has given up only one run and struck out 11 over 14 innings pitched in two starts in 2014, the first time in his career he has pitched seven innings or more and given up one run or less and walked none I consecutive starts. “I wanted to come back out and prove I can bounce back and make sure all the hard work I’ve been doing is going to pay off,” Holland said. “I have to give a lot of credit to the staff for getting me back the way I am.”

--CF Leonys Martin went 3-for-4, including his 12th bunt single that set up the winning run in Texas’ 1-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday. Martin has reached safely in 15 of his last 16 starts hitting leadoff and is hitting .353 in 17 starts hitting leadoff this season. In the four-game series with Seattle, Martin hit .533 with three stolen bases.

--DH Adrian Beltre drove in the winning run with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning of Texas’ 1-0 victory over Seattle on Sunday afternoon. Beltre also walked in going 0-for-1 to extending an on-base stretch to 23 consecutive games, the second-longest streak in the American League behind Victor Martinez’s 25. Washington’s Jayson Werth has baseball’s current longest at 27.

--INF Guilder Rodriguez had his contract purchased from Double-A Frisco on Sunday. Rodriguez has played the most minor league games (1,095) among current players with no major league experience, a span of 14 years. “When you sign to play professional baseball this is the dream for every player. Every single day you wake up and you want this call,” said Rodriguez, who signed his first pro contract with Milwaukee at 16 and debuted in the rookie-level Arizona League at 18. “I waited too many years but I‘m here right now.” He hit a combined .260/.340/.290 with no homers, 20 RBIs and 10 steals in 90 games for Triple-A Round Rock and Frisco this year.

--LF Daniel Robertson went hitless in four at-bats in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Seattle after hits in nine of his last 10 games. Robertson (.284) has reached safely in 18 of his last 42 plate appearances.

--RHP Yu Darvish, who has been on the 15-day disabled list since Aug. 10 with right elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sunday. The move was made to create a roster spot for INF Guilder Rodriguez.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Each guy was out there giving everything we had and make sure we could get the series win against Seattle and get the first win for (interim manager Tim Bogar).” -- Rangers LHP Derek Holland, after a win over Seattle on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (neck) was unavailable Sept. 1-7 after taking a foul ball off his mask Aug. 31. He received an injection Sept. 4 and was expected to see a doctor Sept 8.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice