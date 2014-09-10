Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers lost their 90th game of the season Tuesday night, marking the 10th time in club history they’ve reached 90 in a single season and first since 2003.

The Rangers are 3-11 against the Los Angeles Angels this season and 1-7 at The Globe.

On Sunday, the Rangers promoted infielder Guilder Rodriguez from Double-A Frisco. The switch hitting second baseman made his MLB debut on Tuesday night, going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts but managed a diving catch in the hole in the top of the second inning. With the start, he became the 64th player used this season by the Rangers, another dubious record the Rangers can now add to their major league record of 40 pitchers used in a season.

Rookie right-fielder Michael Choice was riding a five-game hitting streak entering Tuesday’s game, but went 0-for-2 to put an end to his upward trend.

Wednesday’s starter, Nick Tepesch will make his 19th start of the season. Opponents are hitting just .245 off of the 25-year-old right-hander in his last seven starts. A win would give Tepesch a career high, five for the season.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-90

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-9, 4.41 ERA) vs. Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 14-4, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-3 with two runs scored, an RBI and a home run on Tuesday night. It was Beltre’s ninth three-hit game of the season.

--RHP Colby Lewis allowing three runs, two earned, on just five hits over seven innings. It was Lewis’ 26th start of the season following major hip surgery late last year.

--2B Guilder Rodriguez made his major league debut at 31-years-old. Rodriguez held the record for the most minor league games played (1,095 games) among all current players with no MLB experience prior to Tuesday.

--CF Engel Beltre is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday to insert rod in his left leg. Beltre has been through multiple rehab assignments since June due to a stress fracture in his right tibia suffered in spring training.

--RHP Nick Tepesch is slated to make his 20th start of the season Wednesday. He has allowed three earned runs or less in six of his last seven starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a pretty potent offense we were facing tonight and the next two days.” -- Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar after a loss to the Angels on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (neck) was unavailable Sept. 1-9 after taking a foul ball off his mask Aug. 31. He received an injection Sept. 4.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice