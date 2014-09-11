Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The downward spiral that the 2014 campaign has become continues for the Texas Rangers, who lost nine of their last 10. Their overall record stands at 54-91.

Wins won’t come easy in the rest of September as the Rangers will have two series with the Athletics, another with the Angels and a home-stand against the Braves. All of those teams are contesting for playoff spots.

A home series with the Astros from September 22-24 will be the only matchup with another losing ball club.

After Ron Washington’s resignation last week, Tim Bogar was promoted to interim manager. The series against the Astros in a few weeks is his most realistic shot at racking up some wins.

Bogar played for the Astros from 1997-2000, where he made his lone playoff appearance as a player.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-90

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Angels (RHP Cory Rasmus, 3-1, 2.81 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-10, 5.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--INF Guilder Rodriguez made his MLB debut on Tuesday evening at the age of 31 years and 47 days. He became the oldest player in Rangers’ history to debut at second base. Rodriguez had played 1,095 games across 13 years in the minors before finally making it to the bigs. Rodriguez did not play Wednesday.

--RHP Nick Tepesch came into Tuesday having allowed Mike Trout a 3-for-7 mark with a double and a homer. On Wednesday night, Trout was HBP from Tepesch in his first at-bat and reached home in the first inning. Trout would fly out and earn a base-on-balls before Tepesch exited.

--2B Rougned Odor returned to the lineup and went 1-for-4 on Wednesday. He had missed the series opener against the Angels. Amongst continuous contributors for the Rangers, Odor ranks fifth in batting average at .255.

--SS Elvis Andrus played in 141 of the Rangers’ first 142 games of 2014. He missed two games as Luis Sardinas played in his place. Andrus returned on Wednesday and after going 0-10 in his last two games, he batted 1-4 with a base-on-balls.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He got the balls over the middle of the plate, but they didn’t miss any.” -- Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar on RHP Nick Tepesch after a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore neck) was unavailable Sept. 1-10 after taking a foul ball off his mask Aug. 31. He received an injection Sept. 4.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice