Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers interim-manager, Tim Bogar is 1-5 since taking over for Ron Washington last Friday. Despite the record, Bogar’s players remain supportive.

“He’s been a great manager so far filling in for Wash,” said left hander Derek Holland. “He learned a lot from Wash. He’s a great guy. He’s had a pretty good relationship with the guys who’ve been here all year. I‘m trying to build a relationship with him now.”

It was Holland who gave Bogar his lone win last Sunday, a win that meant as much to Holland, who hadn’t won a game since September of 2013, as it did to Bogar.

As rumors continue to swirl surrounding the ‘personal reasons’ behind Washington’s resignation, speculation also began to mount regarding his permanent replacement.

While speaking to the press before Thursday game, Bogar deflected all questions about the search.

“I was told I was the interim manager and the process going forward was I was a candidate for (manager), along with other in-house candidates,” Bogar said. “They’re going to have a regular manager search. I get the opportunity to interview on the job, and then I‘m sure I’ll have a formal interview after the season. They’re going to do their due process to have the best man sitting in this chair next year.”

The Rangers now own major league records for players (64) and pitchers (40) used in a season. The club has set a few other dubious records in this years’ 54-92 campaign, which includes a team record of 16 rookies making their major league debut and overall DL uses (14), which is also a major league high for 2014.

With 16 games remaining, the club is poised to threaten their worst record in franchise history, a 57-105 campaign set 1973.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-92

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1-0, 0.64 ERA) vs. Braves (RHP Alex Wood, 10-10, 2.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre extended his on-base streak to 26 consecutive games with a walk in Thursday night, the longest active streak in the A.L. and fourth longest in the majors.

--RHP Nick Martinez pitched six innings in a loss against the Angels on Thursday night. The rookie has gone at least five innings in 19 of his 21 starts.

--CF Leonys Martin is adjusting nicely to the leadoff spot in the Rangers lineup. The lefty is hitting .375 over his last 25 games and led off Thursday night’s game with a homerun, his first of his career while batting in the leadoff spot.

--LHP Robbie Ross continues to struggle. The lefty allowed a run on two hits in 2/3 of an inning giving him 21 earned runs over 12 and 2/3 innings in his last 7 appearances.

--C Tomas Telis is hitting .255, going 13-for-51 since being called up by the Rangers from Triple-A Round Rock in late August.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think Martinez (potential) is going straight upward. I saw nothing but positives tonight. He made a couple bad pitches in a few big situations but for the most part he was pretty strong.” -- Rangers interim-manager Tim Bogar, of rookie RHP Nick Martinez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Robinson Chirinos (sore neck) was unavailable Sept. 1-10 after taking a foul ball off his mask Aug. 31. He received an injection Sept. 4. He be able to return Sept. 11.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice