Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Getting production out of the outfield has been an issue for the Texas Rangers all season. That hasn’t changed with just a handful of games left, but now just fielding an outfield is an issue.

Texas didn’t have a healthy outfielder on the bench in Friday’s 2-1 win over Atlanta. The Rangers are waiting on Alex Rios, Jake Smolinski and Jim Adduci to return from injuries to provide depth.

Rios had his infected thumb drained last week and stitches removed Friday. It’s uncertain if he returns this season.

“It all has to do on how I feel, if it feels completely healed or not,” Rios told MLB.com. “There is the issue of preventing the infection. It’s tough. It’s frustrating. I‘m a guy who likes to be on the field every day. Not being able to do that is frustrating.”

Interim manager Tom Bogar isn’t rushing Rios back.

“I’d like for him to make the trip and if it feels good, take batting practice,” Bogar said. “It would be nice to get him out there but we’re not going to push him. He needs to get it healthy and make sure it doesn’t get infected again.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-92

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 13-11, 3.00 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, 0-0, 7.36 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla is making a spot start Saturday against Atlanta, which is also his first start of career. The rookie began in the minors as a starter but moved to the bullpen this season at Triple-A. He has pitched 3 1/2 innings in two relief appearances since being called up.

--RHP Neftali Feliz saw his velocity hit the high 90s in Thursday’s relief appearance. After spending most of the season in the low 90s, the extra MPH is a positive sign. “I‘m just competing,” said Feliz, who picked up the save Friday. “Sometimes I feel real good, and when that happens I can make my pitches.”

--LHP Derek Holland joined Fergie Jenkins as the only pitchers in Rangers history with three consecutive starts of at least 7.0 innings and no walks. Holland is the sixth different major leaguer with at least three consecutive starts of at least 7.0 innings and no walks this season, joining Cleveland’s T.J. House (3), Houston’s Collin McHugh (3) and Minnesota’s Phil Hughes (5) are the others in the American League.

--3B Adrian Beltre had a pair of singles to extend his current on-base streak to 27 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the American League. He is three games shy of matching a career-best 30-game streak in 2006.

--1B Ryan Rua drove in the first Texas run with a ground out in the sixth inning. He also had a double and single, going 9-for-last-23 with three doubles and five RBIs in his last seven games. He has seven of the Rangers’ last 24 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s good to get a win like that against a team like that, especially getting the first win out of the way in the series.” -- Texas 1B Ryan Rua after a win over Atlanta on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice