Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- On Sunday, the Texas Rangers offered a glimpse of what its lineup might look like in the future, save for J.P. Arencibia hitting in the three-hole as the designated hitter.

Yes, that was center fielder Leonys Martin at the top of the order and not there simply because Shin-Soo Choo is hurt. If interim manager Tim Bogar becomes the permanent manager for 2015, that is likely where Martin will bat.

Martin had three hits Sunday, including his 13th bunt hit of the season, in the Ranger’s 10-3 victory over Atlanta.

One issue with Martin has been his impatience. He’s been more patient recently and raised his on-base percentage to .330, but that’s still 10 points or so from the minimum preferred number teams want out of a leadoff hitter.

“I want a leadoff guy who can get on base, who can hit, who can run,” Bogar said last week. “I want a two-hole hitter who can do some things offensively, that can move the offense along. I want a three-hole hitter who can drive in runs, produce.”

Shortstop Elvis Andrus would continue to be that No. 2 hitter with his capacity to hit to the right side and bunt and Choo would move to No. 3.

The way it stands today, third baseman Adrian Beltre and first baseman Prince Fielder, out most of the season recovering from neck surgery, would be in the Nos. 4-5 holes.

Beltre is hitting .360 in his last 27 games (.322 on the season) and showed off his Gold Glove-caliber defense Sunday, handing a difficult ground ball that saved a run in the third and reaching two rows into the stands to grab a foul ball.

”The effort he gives every night ... it’s impressive,“ Bogar said. ”I think these young kids have learned a lot watching him play.

“He’s an unbelievable pro.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-92

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Tepesch, 4-10, 4.47 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 14-8, 3.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis (10-13, 5.12) earned a 10th victory in a season for the fourth time in his career after defeating the Atlanta Braves 10-3 on Sunday. Lewis gave up one run on five hits and a walk over seven innings and set down 13 of the last 15 batters he faced. The game marked the fourth consecutive start he has gone at least seven innings. In 11 starts since the All-Star break, Lewis, who missed most of the previous two seasons, is 5-7 with a 3.51 ERA. In his last three, he’s 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA. “It was a good game for me to try to finish,” said Lewis who was pulled after seven innings and 86 pitches. “I wanted to finish that, but they wanted to see some guys.”

--2B Luis Sardinas went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a career-high four RBIs in Texas’ 10-3 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. Sardinas, who entered the game 2-for-his-last-16 and with four RBIs on the season, raised his average from .253 to .271. The switch-hitter hits considerably better as a right-hander, .333 to .246. His run-scoring single in Texas’ six-run fifth came from the left side. “It was really nice to see him swing the bat well,” interim manager Tim Bogar said. “Right-handed it looks like his swing is a little stronger, so it was really nice to see him get that hit as a left-hander to get that confidence.”

--OF Michael Choice was 2-for-3 with a double, triple and three RBIs in Texas’ 10-3 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. Choice left the game because of a strained left hamstring sustained while running out a two-run double in the Rangers’ six-run fifth. Choice, who entered the game 2-for-his-last-15, is hitting .182 on the season.

--C Robinson Chirinos matched a season high with three hits in Texas’ 10-3 victory over Atlanta on Sunday and has reached safely in five of nine plate appearances since returning to the lineup Friday after missing 10 straight with a sore neck. Yet, Chirinos is hitting .213 in his last 28 games to drop from .253 to .240.

--OF Leonys Martin recorded his 37th multi-hit game with three hits and an RBI in Texas’ 10-3 victory over Atlanta on Sunday. Martin hit .385 on the Rangers’ recently completed 10-game homestand, and he’s hitting .337 in 28 games in the leadoff spot.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s big. It’s been awhile. I think it’s guys getting comfortable, and we pitched well in the series.” -- Rangers RHP Colby Lewis, after completing a sweep of the Braves on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will miss his second scheduled start Sept. 4, and he likely will miss another turn after that.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--DH Jake Smolinski (bruised left foot) went on the 15-day disabled list July 25.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice