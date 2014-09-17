Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The injury-plagued Texas Rangers continued making news off the field Tuesday for the wrong reasons.

Before their series-opening 6-3 victory against Oakland, the Rangers announced that outfielder Michael Choice’s season is over because of a severely strained left hamstring, and that outfielder Shin-Soo Choo will undergo surgery Wednesday on his left ankle to repair torn cartilage.

Choice, who was injured Sunday against Atlanta while running out a double, will need six-to-eight weeks to recover, and the Rangers have nixed plans for him to play Winter League baseball, general manager Jon Daniels said. Choice will not need surgery.

Choice hit just .182 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs in 253 at-bats this season, his first with the Rangers. He was traded to Texas by Oakland on Dec. 3, 2013, as part of a deal for outfielder Craig Gentry.

Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar called this season a “learning experience” for Choice and said he still believes the young outfielder can develop into a solid big league player.

“Just because he’s had a bump in the road doesn’t mean you give up on him,” Bogar said. “He’s got a lot of talent.”

Choo’s season ended Aug. 29 when he underwent surgery to remove bone spurs from his left elbow. He initially injured his ankle in June but continued playing, opting against surgery.

“I think after the last round of consultation (with doctors) he decided he wanted to get it cleaned up,” Daniels said. “From a timing standpoint, it’s a six-to-eight weeks to kind of full-go, which kind of butts up against that mid-November time frame when that ... normal offseason program would begin for him. From that standpoint I think we’re OK as far as 2015. If we were going to do it, I would have preferred ideally that he would have had it done two months ago.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-92

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1-0, 0.86 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 4-5, 3.41 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--DH Jake Smolinski (fractured left foot) was activated Tuesday from the 15-day disabled list and hit his first career home run, a two-run shot in a 6-3 victory against Oakland. Smolinski hit LHP Scott Kazmir’s 0-1 fastball lover the left-center field fence, giving the Rangers a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning. “It was fun. A blast,” Smolinski said. “I’ll never forget it. Kind of similar to that first hit, but a home run is kind of cool.” Smolinski was injured on July 21, fouling a ball off his foot against the New York Yankees, and went on the DL four days later. He didn’t face live pitching during his stint on the DL. After striking out in his first at-bat against Kazmir, he went deep in his second. “I was just trying to see the ball, see the ball and get a good pitch to hit. I think the first pitch I fouled it off, was a little bit late. Just the same thing, same thought process, seeing the ball and trying to get a good pitch to hit. He kind of left it over the middle a bit. I squared it up.”

--RHP Nick Tepesch (5-10) gave up three runs on five hits over six innings Tuesday night in a 6-3 victory against Oakland, his first career win vs. the A‘s. He ended a three-game overall losing streak and won for the first time since Aug. 6 against the Chicago White Sox. The A’s scored two runs off Tepesch in the fourth inning, but he blanked them in the fifth before giving up a solo shot to 1B Brandon Moss in the sixth. “Just kind of lost my command in that one inning,” Tepesch said. “Other than that I felt like I was commanding my pitches and mixing my pitches well. I felt good.” Tepesch has allowed three or fewer runs in eight of his past nine starts.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI on Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he will miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow/torn cartilage in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He will undergo arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to repair cartilage damage in his left ankle.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Jake Smolinski

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

OF Michael Choice