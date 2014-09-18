Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Texas Rangers have a new interim manager in Tim Bogar but the same aggressive philosophy on the basepaths they had under former manager Ron Washington.

”That’s been my philosophy since I started managing in the minor leagues,“ said Bogar, who was named interim manager when Washington resigned on Sept. 5. ”I feel like if you can get 90 feet closer to the plate, we’re going to have a better opportunity to score runs.

“I knew as a defender when we played teams that ran, I had a lot more to think about, a lot more to do. I wasn’t as comfortable. So I want to be able to do that against our opponents. Just keep that going, keep the mindset that we can put pressure on another team. You don’t always have to have the best lineup to score runs.”

The Rangers used their speed and aggressiveness Tuesday night to beat Oakland 6-3. They stole two bases and forced two throwing errors. In the fourth inning, second baseman Rougned Odor scored from first on a single to right field by Daniel Robertson, who drew a throw to second. Robertson was out, but Odor scored.

“That’s just part of our team makeup,” Bogar said before the Rangers’ 6-1 victory Wednesday night against Oakland. “We got a bunch of guys that can actually put some pressure on the defense. I always feel like if we can do that and make them get 27 outs and be prepared to have to play the game correctly, then we’ll have a better opportunity to score. I‘m all for being aggressive.”

Bogar said Odor deserved a “big pat on the bat” for staying aggressive.

“You’re always looking for the next base past the one you’re going to,” Bogar said. “You can’t just assume that you’re going to coast into a base. You can always look for that extra one. We’ve done a good job of that lately.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-92

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-11, 4.93 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-8, 3.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland, making just his fourth start of the season, allowed one run and four hits over 6 1/3 innings and got a no-decision in Texas’ 6-1 victory against Oakland. Holland struck out five and issued his first three walks of the season. Holland, who missed the first five months of the season after undergoing knee surgery, is 1-0 with a 0.99 ERA.

--C J.P. Arencibia hit his 10th home run of the season Wednesday night during a six-run rally in the top of the ninth inning of a 6-1 victory against Oakland. Arencibia struck out his first three times up, but he crushed closer Sean Doolittle’s 1-2 pitch over the left field fence, putting the Rangers ahead 4-1. ”When I got up there and I was 0-2, I was like, “Let’s go, you got to get this guy in,'” Arencibia said. “I was looking for the ball down because he strikes a lot of guys out with fastballs up.”

--2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI in a 6-1 victory Wednesday night against Oakland. Odor’s one-out double in the top of the ninth drove in the game-tying run. The Rangers went on to score five more times in the inning.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo underwent arthroscopic surgery Wednesday to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program in six to eight weeks. Choo underwent season-ending surgery Aug. 29 to remove bone spurs from his left elbow.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla will make his second career major league start Friday night when the Rangers open a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. He’ll fill in for the second straight time for injured RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis). In his first career start Saturday against Atlanta, Bonilla allowed two runs and four hits over six innings in a 3-2 victory. “He told me the other day that he’s feeling better,” Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar said of Baker before Wednesday night’s game against Oakland. “But to make a start right now, I don’t think is the smartest thing for him to do. Obviously he’s been down long enough where he’s going to have to throw a little bit to be ready to go. I‘m excited to see Bonilla get a second start. I‘m anticipating seeing what he’s going to deliver for us.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s beautiful. I love it. I love it. I‘m happy that I don’t have to see champagne this weekend. Luckily we played well these last two days. We’ve pitched well for five straight days.” -- Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar said after a win over Oakland on Wednesday, the team’s fifth straight win overall.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow/torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program in six to eight weeks.

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed his start Sept. 13 and will miss another start Sept. 19. He has been playing catch, but there is no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice