Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Texas Rangers keep making the most of their opportunities to play spoilers.

Texas completed a three-game sweep Thursday afternoon of the Oakland A‘s, cruising to a 7-2 victory. The Rangers have now swept two straight three-game series, against the Atlanta Braves and A‘s, and have won a season-high six straight games, the longest current streak in the major leagues.

“The teams we’re playing are still competing for the playoffs, and when you face a team from your own division, you want to beat them,” Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre said. “It’s nice to do to them what they did to us.”

When the Rangers rallied to score six runs in the top of the ninth inning Wednesday in a 6-1 victory against Oakland, the Los Angeles Angels won the American League West, ending the A’s two-year reign. On Thursday, the Rangers knocked Oakland out of a tie with Kansas City for the AL’s top wild-card spot. The A’s trail the Royals by a half game.

First baseman Adam Rosales credited “great team chemistry” for the Rangers hot streak.

“Everybody is excited to show up and play every day and contribute,” Rosales said. “These are good teams we’re beating, but I think we can beat anyone if we continue to play the way we are capable.”

The Rangers pounded out 15 hits against Oakland, with rookie outfielder Jake Smolinski getting a career-high four hits in five at-bats, driving in a run and scoring once.

Rookie right-hander Nick Martinez gave up just two runs on three hits over 5 2/3 innings for the victory.

As the wins pile up, interim manager Tim Bogar keeps making his case to general manager Jon Daniels that he deserves to keep the job next season.

“I just assume I will manage next year,” Bogar said. “If they want to put somebody else here, fine. I‘m just going about my business every day. I spend a lot of time with J.D. It’s not hurting me to win games but I don’t think that’s the main thing in JD’s mind.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-92

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, 1-0, 4.66 ERA) at Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 5-8, 3.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez (4-11) gave up two runs and three hits in 5 2/3 innings, snapping a two-game losing streak Thursday afternoon in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. In three games, including two starts, against the A’s this season, the rookie has a 2.30 ERA.

--OF Jake Smolinski had a career high four hits in five at-bats Thursday in a 7-2 victory against the Oakland A‘s. He drove in a run and scored once. Smolinski extended his hitting streak to a career-high five games. In three games since being activated from the disabled list, he has gone 6-for-13 with a home run, three RBIs and three runs.

--3B Adrian Beltre collected his 2,591st career hit Thursday, the most ever in the major leagues by a native of the Dominican Republic. He passed Vladimir Guerrero on the all-time list with a first-inning single in the Rangers’ 7-2 victory against Oakland. “I had no idea that was going on,” Beltre said. “I was told in the middle of the game. It’s an honor and I am proud of it. I love this game.”

--CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-4 with an RBI double and scored a run Thursday in a 7-2 victory against Oakland. Over his past 12 games, Martin is batting .373 (19-for-51).

--2B Rougned Odor went 2-for-5 Thursday in a 7-2 victory against Oakland and has reached base safely in 16 of his past 17 games. He is batting .339 (20-for-59) during that span.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s great team chemistry. Everybody is excited to show up and play every day and contribute. These are good teams we’re beating, but I think we can beat anyone if we continue to play the way we are capable.” -- Rangers 1B Adam Rosales after a win over Oakland on Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed his start Sept. 13 and will miss another start Sept. 19. He was playing catch, but there was no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice