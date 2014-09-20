Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite having the American League’s worst record, the Texas Rangers have hope.

The loss of such expensive stars as first baseman Prince Fielder, right-hander Yu Darvish and outfielder Shin-Soo Choo to injury not only has enabled the Rangers to set major league records for most players (64) and most pitchers used (40) in one season. It has given a group of young players a chance to establish themselves and to make their respective cases for next season.

As a result, the Rangers have the longest current winning streak in the majors, which grew to seven games after Friday night’s 12-3 rout of the Los Angeles Angels.

“They’re having fun,” Texas interim manager Tim Bogar said of his young regulars. “They’re enjoying each other. They’re just feeding off of playing well.”

During the streak, the Rangers’ pitchers have permitted just 15 runs in 63 innings. At no time during the past seven games has the opposition scored more than three runs off Texas in any single game.

“Believe me,” Bogar said, “it helps a ton when you get great starting pitching, and that’s what we’ve had for this whole streak.”

Meanwhile, the Rangers’ offense has dominated. In its past five games, Texas has outscored its opponents 43-12. The Rangers have not amassed less than 10 hits in any one contest during that span and is batting .365 (70-for-192).

The young players’ success not only enhances the vibe in the locker room. It also builds cohesion.

“It certainly seems like they’re feeling a lot more comfortable,” said shortstop Elvis Andrus, who played in two World Series for the Rangers. “Every time they play, they keep getting better. That’s what we want.”

Whether such rookies as outfielders Jake Smolinski, Daniel Robertson, Michael Choice and Ryan Rua, and second baseman Rougned Odor find permanent roles in Texas remains to be seen. Nevertheless, they answered one question in Andrus’ mind.

“They might be here or not,” Andrus said. “But in the end, we know they can help us.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-92

STREAK: Won seven

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-13, 5.12 ERA) at Angels (RHP Jered Weaver, 17-8, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla held the Los Angeles Angels to two hits in five innings Friday night in his second major league start. Bonilla did not permit a hit in his first four innings to a lineup featuring CF Mike Trout and 1B Albert Pujols, and retired eight successive batters between the first and fourth innings. Bonilla finished with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings while inducing seven groundouts.

--LF Ryan Rua went 4-for-5, hit a double, scored two runs and drove in a third Friday night. Rua is now 9-for-20 in his past four games and has hit safely in nine of his previous 11. During that stretch, Rua is batting .409 (18-for-44) with five doubles and seven RBIs, and has raised his average from .194 to .320.

--CF Leonys Martin went 2-for-5, stole a base and scored two runs Friday night. Martin now has 29 stolen bases for the season, and is batting .375 (48-for-128) since Aug. 12, the second-highest average in the major leagues since that date. Martin has multiple hits in 16 of his last 34 games.

--RHP Colby Lewis will be pitching on five days’ rest when he faces the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night. Lewis received the added rest day because of Monday’s off day. Lewis, tied with RHP Yu Darvish for the team lead in wins, will seek to pitch at least seven innings for the fifth consecutive time, which would be a personal record.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re being aggressive. Every time we do that, especially the last couple of weeks, it turns into wins.” -- Texas SS Elvis Andrus after a win over the Angels on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed his start Sept. 13 and missed another start Sept. 19. He was playing catch, but there was no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice