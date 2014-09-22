Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Outfielder Alex Rios, who has missed the past 2 1/2 weeks with an infected right thumb, might have played his last game for the Texas Rangers.

Rios announced Sunday that he will no longer try to salvage this season. He travelled with the Rangers on their final road trip, hoping to see some action.

“I have decided there is no value to go out and play anymore,” Rios said. “My main focus is getting healthy and go into the offseason, start my workouts and play at a high level again next year.”

Making Rios’ situation unsettled is the possibility that outfielder Shin-Soo Choo will switch positions. Choo underwent ankle surgery Wednesday and is expected to move from left field to right field, where Rios has played most of his career

Rios has been the Rangers’ starting right fielder this season while providing offensive protection for third baseman Adrian Beltre.

Preventing Rios’ possible shift to left field are the Rangers’ less-expensive options at that position: Michael Choice, Jake Smolinski, Ryan Rua and Daniel Robertson, all rookies.

Texas owes Rios $13.5 million on his contract for next season but can purchase the option it owns for $1 million, thereby making him a free agent.

Rios, 33, is batting .280 with four home runs and 54 RBIs but has not played since Sept. 4. He bruised his right thumb, which later became infected.

“Everybody looks at Alex and says he should be driving the ball and hitting home runs,” Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar said. “But he was hitting for average, hitting in the middle of our lineup and helping out Beltre. He was doing the things he needed to be doing. He stayed out there (playing) longer than he should have with the thumb and that says a lot about Alex.”

The 11-year veteran also has been playing on a sprained right ankle since July 20, when he was batting .302 with four homers and 42 RBIs. Rios has been hitting .211 since the All-Star break.

“I‘m not worried about the power numbers,” Rios said. “I‘m not a home run hitter but I can drive the ball. I think people know what I‘m capable of bringing to the table.”

“I‘m more concerned about my health. I want it to heal completely and I‘m going to stick to that approach.”

Rios had his best season in 2012, when he hit 25 home runs and drove in 91 runs while batting .304 for the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers traded for him in August 2013.

“I don’t think it’s fair to say Alex has to carry a team with power,” Bogar said. “There is more to Alex than that. I believe Alex can still drive the baseball once his physical ailments heal. The power is still there. He had to do some different things to protect himself with the thumb and ankle. But if you watch in batting practice, it’s still there.”

Texas has two choices regarding Rios: Buy out the contract option and use the money elsewhere or make him the full-time designated hitter. With first baseman Prince Fielder returning next year from season-ending neck surgery and third baseman Adrian Beltre turning 36 in April, the second alternative appears less likely.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-93

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Nick Tropeano, 1-1, 2.70 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 1-0, 0.99 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Ryan Rua hit his first major league home run in the top of the ninth inning Sunday to give the Rangers a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Rua, who finished 1-for-3, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 games. During that span, Rua is batting .385 (20-for-52) with his home run, five doubles and eight RBIs.

--1B Adam Rosales went 1-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a career-best seven games. Previously, Rosales’ longest streak extended to six games in April 2010 when he played for the Oakland Athletics. Rosales is batting .370 (10-for-27) with four runs, a double and one RBI during his current streak.

--C Tomas Telis went 2-for-3, drove in a run and walked Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. Telis has hits in 12 of his first 16 major league games and is 7-for-21 with three RBIs in his past five games.

--RHP Nick Tepesch conceded just one run, two walks (both intentional) and four hits in seven innings while striking out three Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels. That performance was Tepesch’s best since June 27, when he permitted only three hits and two walks while striking out five in 7 1/3 innings in a 5-4 win over the Minnesota Twins. Tepesch has allowed no more than three earned runs in eight of his last nine starts.

--LHP Derek Holland seeks to continue his recovery from micro-fracture knee surgery Monday night against the Houston Astros. Holland tore cartilage in his left knee in January in a fall at home. In four appearances this season, Holland has conceded just three walks and 24 hits in 27 1/3 innings while striking out 22.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He went with three sliders in a row, so in the back of my mind, I thought maybe they would try to pound me in again. I was just trying to be short and quick to the inside pitch if I got it.” -- Texas LF Ryan Rua, who hit a home run in the top of the ninth to pushe his team past the Angels, 2-1 on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed his start Sept. 13 and missed another start Sept. 19. He was playing catch, but there was no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice