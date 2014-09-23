Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Even with the Rangers playing well as the season winds done, more bad news seemed inevitable, especially on the injury front. Second baseman Jurickson Profar has suffered another setback in his right (throwing) shoulder.

The latest issue in the teres major muscle, first torn in March and again seven weeks later, arose while trying to throw at a distance of up to 105 feet. He visited Southern California to meet with an orthopedist.

It’s possible that these shoulder problems could lead to surgery. He is also out of the Arizona Fall League and winter ball in the Dominican Republic.

“I‘m concerned,” Texas general manager Jon Daniels told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “He’s missed the whole year despite working hard to come back. In a year of tough injuries, this has been the most perplexing one. We haven’t been able to get our arms around it, and that’s frustrating.”

Profar said the pain he is feeling now isn’t as severe as earlier in the season. He’s also trying to stay positive after the latest setback.

“Am I supposed to cry? I‘m a man,” he said. “I face all of it. I have to keep working.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-93

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Astros (LHP Brett Oberholtzer, 5-12, 4.39 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 4-11, 4.85 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez is scheduled to make his 23rd start and 28th appearance in the second game of this series vs. Houston on Tuesday night. The 24-year-old has a 2.74 ERA (7ER/23.0 IP) over his last four starts to drop his season ERA from 5.14 to 4.85, lowest since July 22.

--3B Guilder Rodriguez, a veteran minor leaguer who is 31, was in the starting lineup Monday alongside SS Luis Sardinas and 2B Rougned Odor. Interim manager Tim Bogar wanted to play the trio since they all have experience together in the minors. Rodriguez got his first MLB hit in the second inning and added another with the game-winning RBI in the seventh. “I felt very happy about that,” Rodriguez said. “I waited seven (at-bats) for my first hit and I feel very happy.”

--SS Elvis Andrus was given a day off in the series opener against Houston. He’s expected to return to the lineup Tuesday.

--LHP Derek Holland recorded his second win. He received more run support (4) than he had totaled in his first four starts this season (3), but also gave up three runs, matching the total allowed in his first four starts combined. He posted his fifth quality start in as many outings, tossing seven-plus innings for a fourth time. The only other Rangers in the last 21 seasons (1994-2014) to open a season with five-plus quality starts are C.J. Wilson (7 in 2010) and Colby Lewis (5 in 2012).

--RHP Neftali Feliz has converted nine straight save chances, with 9 1/3 scoreless innings over his last 10 appearances. He had retired 15 straight before a one-out single in the ninth.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I was very excited to see my dad in the stands for my first RBI, my first big league base hit.” -- 3B Guilder Rodriguez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Alex Rios (thumb) won’t return to the lineup this season. He hasn’t played since Sept. 4 while dealing with complications from an infected right thumb.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August. He suffered another setback Sept. 22 while trying to throw at a distance of up to 105 feet. He visited Southern California to meet with an orthopedist. It’s possible that these shoulder problems could lead to surgery.

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed starts Sept. 13 and Sept. 19. He was playing catch in late September, but there was no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice