Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLNGTON, Texas -- The Rangers could have easily mailed it in. Not only did a truckload of injuries derail the season seemingly before it started, the club’s manager quit less than a week into September.

But, somehow, the Rangers are playing their best ball as 2014 winds down. The Rangers have gone 10-1 since Sept. 12 after beating Houston 2-1 Tuesday. That’s the most wins in baseball in that span. Included in the run is a season-best seven-game winning streak.

”Winning cures a lot of things,“ said interim manager Tim Bogar, who is 11-6 since replacing Ron Washington. ”We had two sweeps in a row and they started feeling good about themselves. It’s been a long year, and ending this way is something these guys are going to take into the offseason and feel good about themselves.

“This team is maybe not the most talented team, but they have a lot of heart. They play all 27 outs. They’re going to battle you. It’s fun to be around them.”

The Rangers’ recent uptick, done largely with players who should be in the minors, also made sure the team didn’t lose 100 games. Texas had won at least 90 games in the previous four years.

“It puts a big smile on my face just to know that there’s no three digits in our loss column,” Bogar added. “But other than that we know as an organization we’re not a team that’s a 100-loss team. We’re not headed in the wrong direction. It’s just a little bump in the road for us and we’re going to head right back in the right direction next year.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-93

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 8-11, 3.82 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Lisalverto Bonilla, 2-0, 4.30 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla is slated to make his third major league start and fifth career appearance in Wednesday’s series finale against Houston. Bonilla, 24, has won each of his first two career starts, and is the first Ranger to do so since RHP Alexi Ogando in 2011.

--OF Jim Adduci was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and active Tuesday night. He was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Aug. 29 and automatically transferred to the 15-day disabled list on Sept. 13 after a 14-day period of inactivity. He was injured Aug. 28 at Houston after hitting his head on the warning track and side wall while making a catch in foul territory.

--RHP Nick Martinez earned his first career victory at Globe Life Park. He has a 2.12 ERA (7 ER/29.2 IP) over his last five starts to drop his season ERA from 5.14 to 4.61, the lowest since June 21 (4.22). He did not issue a walk for the first time in 23 starts this season.

--3B Adrian Beltre had three hits after going 0-for-7 in his previous two games. He leads the club with 13 games of at least three hits and 53 multi-hit efforts this season.

--C Robinson Chirinos gave Texas a 1-0 lead with a solo home run in the fourth inning, his 12th of the season. His 12 home runs as a catcher is the fourth-highest single-season total by a Texas catcher since 2007.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I saw him take another step tonight. He pounded the strike zone. He got ahead of a lot of guys.” -- Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar, of RHP Nick Martinez, who won for the first time at home Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/OF Jim Adduci (concussion) went on the seven-day disabled list Aug. 29, and he was transferred to the 15-day DL on Sept. 12. He was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Sept. 23.

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed starts Sept. 13 and Sept. 19. He was playing catch in late September, but there was no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RF Alex Rios (infected right thumb) last played Sept. 4. He won’t return to action this season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August. He experienced another setback Sept. 22 while trying to throw at a distance of up to 105 feet. He visited Southern California to meet with an orthopedist. The might need surgery.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci