Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The search for Ron Washington’s replacement as manager of the Texas Rangers won’t last long. And it might not stretch beyond the boundaries of Arlington.

Texas general manager Jon Daniels wants a new manager in place before the end of October.

“I wouldn’t put a date on it,” Daniels said, “but I would say the inside of October and once free agency hits and the offseason really starts, I would like to have all the staffing stuff behind us. I want the manager to be a part of our offseason plans.”

Interim manager Tim Bogar is considered the odds-on favorite to land the gig full time. Bogar is 12-6 since taking over for Washington after Wednesday night’s 5-1 win over Houston.

”He’s done a good job,“ Daniels said. ”Obviously, the wins and losses, but on a bigger picture the communication, the energy level that the club has shown, I think those are all positives.

“I know some of it is where we are in the season and a lot of guys with something to prove and not a lot to lose, but it’s been all positive and I think Tim has done a very good job.”

Bogar has made it clear that he wants the job and considers it his to lose until told otherwise.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-93

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jason Hammel, 10-11, 3.54 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-14, 5.34 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his team-leading 29th and final start in Thursday’s series opener against Oakland. Lewis, 35, has made 12 starts since the All-Star break, going 4-8 with a 4.08 ERA. That’s dropped his season ERA from 6.54 to 5.34.

--INF Jurickson Profar will be shut down for approximately 2-3 months in an effort to rehab his right shoulder. The Rangers hope this course gets him ready for the 2015 season. Profar has missed the entire season with tear in his teres muscle in his shoulder.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla became the first pitcher in club history to win each of his first three career starts. The previous record of two had been accomplished by six pitchers, last by Alexi Ogando in 2011. Bonilla had a career-high seven strikeouts.

--2B Rougned Odor homered in the seventh for the Rangers’ second run. He has five of the club’s last 10 homers. He has nine RBIs in his 10 starts in the No. 3-hole (all this month).

--CF Leonys Martin threw out LF Robbie Grossman at the plate to end the third inning for his team-high 11th outfield assist of the season, five of which have come since the beginning of August. All 11 OF assist this season have come as a center fielder, matching his total as a center fielder in 2013 (11). The only other Texas player with 11-plus assists as a center fielder in consecutive seasons was Mickey Rivers in 1980-81.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s satisfying to win three games in a row against anybody. But we didn’t play very well against them up to this point. It’s been nice to get out there and get some really good starting pitching against them, and tonight we got the key hits when we needed to.” -- Texas interim manager Tim Bogar after his team completed a sweep against the Houston Astros on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) missed starts Sept. 13 and Sept. 19. He was playing catch in late September, but there was no timetable for his return to the rotation.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RF Alex Rios (infected right thumb) last played Sept. 4. He won’t return to action this season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August. He experienced another setback Sept. 22 while trying to throw at a distance of up to 105 feet. He visited Southern California to meet with an orthopedist. The might need surgery.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci