Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers interim manager Tim Bogar peers into the Rangers’ future on a daily basis even though there are no assurances that he will be part of it.

Talking to him, however, it doesn’t sound that way.

Bogar speaks like a man with job security after taking over for Ron Washington, who resigned earlier this month. Since taking over, the Rangers are 13-7 after a 6-2 loss on Friday to Oakland.

He has made it known that he wants the job full time and has spoken at length about his visions for the team next year.

“My whole focus is to stay here and lead this team right here,” Bogar said. “And if that doesn’t happen, we’ll adjust after that.”

Texas general manager Jon Daniels has said that he intends to conduct an exhaustive search for the team’s 20th manager. Daniels said he hopes to have a manager in place within a month of the end of the season. Bogar certainly will be a candidate, if not the frontrunner, even before the Rangers’ run of 12 victories in 13 games.

If he’s not hired permanently, Bogar is expected to be a candidate for any number of managerial openings in the offseason, including in Houston where he played four seasons (1997-2000).

Until that all clears up, he has job to do in Texas. And he intends to do to the best of his ability.

“There’s a lot to learn and find out” about the young guys on the team, Bogar said. “I just want to make sure these guys have a positive end of the year and I put them in the right spots.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-94

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Athletics (RHP Jeff Samardzija, 5-5, 2.92 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 2-0, 1.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Tepesch (5-11, 4.36 ERA) suffered the loss in Texas’ 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday after giving up six runs (five earned) on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 4 1/3 innings in his final start of the season. After starting 2-0 in his first three starts, Tepesch was 3-10 in his final 19 outings, including three losses in quality starts. He closed with a 4.08 ERA in five September starts. “I just thought he was erratic with his fastball,” Texas interim manager Tim Bogar said of Tepesch, who gave up three runs in the fifth inning. “He wasn’t hitting his spots. I looked up there in the fifth inning and it was almost 50-50 strikes and balls. I just don’t think he had his touch tonight. He couldn’t throw it where he wanted to throw it.”

--2B Rougned Odor went 0-for-3 with a run scored after reaching on throwing error in the Rangers’ 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday. In 21 games in September Odor is hitting .287. Odor, 20, hit down in the order on Friday -- eighth -- but has 11 games in the three hole this season. “It’s a valuable experience to hit in the three hole at this age because they’re all leveraged at-bats,” interim manager Tim Bogar said, adding that next season he’d likely hit every day down in the order simply because he’s not ready to hit that high every day. “Eventually, he could be a guy like (Dustin) Pedroia, who hits up in the top of the order -- 2-3 -- do those type of things. He’s very capable of it.”

--CF Leonys Martin led off for the Rangers with a single, a steal of second and a run scored in the first inning of a 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday. He did the same in the sixth inning of Thursday’s game. Martin is hitting .312 in his last 19 games and has multiple hits in 16 of his past 40.

--LF Ryan Rua has a team-high 13 RBIs in September after going 1-for-4 with a run-scoring double in Texas’ 6-2 loss to Oakland on Friday. Rua reached base safely in 15 of his last 18 games and is hitting .367 during that stretch. In 29 games, he’s hitting .303.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was the best I’ve seen him. The last time we saw him I thought he was OK, but he was a little better tonight.” -- Texas manager Tim Bogar said of A’s LHP Scott Kazmir after a loss Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Scott Baker (right triceps tendinitis) last pitched Sept. 5. There is no timetable for his return.

--RHP Mikes Mikolas (right shoulder fatigue) last pitched Aug. 25. He will not return to action this season.

--RF Alex Rios (infected right thumb) last played Sept. 4. He will not return to action this season.

--OF Michael Choice (strained left hamstring) left the Sept. 14 game. He underwent an MRI exam Sept. 15, and the Rangers announced Sept. 16 that he would miss the rest of the season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (torn right shoulder muscle) went on the 60-day disabled list retroactive to March 23. He was cleared for baseball activities April 29. He played catch May 7 and played in extended spring training games as of May 13. He left for Arizona on June 10 to begin an advanced conditioning program. He was cleared to start a throwing program in mid-August. He experienced another setback Sept. 22 while trying to throw at a distance of up to 105 feet. He visited Southern California to meet with an orthopedist. The might need surgery.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo (bone spurs in left elbow; torn cartilage, bone spur in left ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 4. He underwent season-ending elbow surgery Aug. 29. He had arthroscopic surgery Sept. 17 to remove torn cartilage and a small bone spur in his left ankle. He should be able to begin a running program by mid-November.

--RHP Yu Darvish (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 7. On Aug. 14, Darvish met with a doctor who saw no indication to believe the mild inflammation would be a long-term problem.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 30. It is his second stint on the DL with the same problem.

--RHP Alexi Ogando (right elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list June 4, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Aug. 3.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left ankle impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 8, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 24. He underwent season-ending reconstructive surgery June 23.

--1B Prince Fielder (herniated disk in neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 17, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 20. He underwent surgery May 27 to fuse two neck disks. There is a chance he could return to action late in the season.

--OF Engel Beltre (fractured tibia in right leg) went on the 60-day disabled list March 26. He resumed hitting and throwing as of May 18. He ran bases on June 9 with no trouble. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on June 26, then moved to Double-A Frisco on July 11. He was shut down for a month before starting a new rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 16.

--LHP Martin Perez (partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 20. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery May 19.

--LHP Matt Harrison (displaced vertebra) went on the 15-day disabled list May 14, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 10. He had season-ending spinal fusion surgery June 3.

--INF Kevin Kouzmanoff (herniated back disk) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 25. He underwent surgery May 6.

--LHP Pedro Figueroa (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 23, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 7. He had season-ending Tommy John surgery and a flexor tendon repaired April 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Nick Tepesch

RHP Lisalverto Bonilla

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

LHP Neal Cotts

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Phil Klein

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Jon Edwards

LHP Michael Kirkman

RHP Spencer Patton

RHP Scott Baker

LHP Robbie Ross Jr.

RHP Miles Mikolas

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

J.P. Arencibia

Tomas Telis

INFIELDERS:

1B Ryan Rua

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Luis Sardinas

INF Guilder Rodriguez

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Daniel Robertson

CF Leonys Martin

RF Alex Rios

DH Jake Smolinski

OF Michael Choice

OF Jim Adduci