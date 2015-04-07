Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister felt terrible after Monday’s 8-0 drubbing at the hands of the Oakland Athletics, and it had nothing to do with the terrible result of the game.

The 50-year-old made his major league managerial debut under adverse conditions, suffering from a flu bug that had forced him to miss Saturday’s exhibition finale and take a commercial flight to California well after his club had worked out in Oakland on Sunday.

Of course, the long, lonely walk to the mound one batter into the fifth inning on a cold night in Oakland to pull his starting pitcher, right-hander Yovani Gallardo, didn’t help his condition, either.

Resting comfortably in his office after the 8-0 loss to Oakland, Banister insisted his health was a “non-story.”

To be sure, a former player who had life-changing surgeries in high school and college to avoid potential leg amputation and paralysis would know a story from a non-story.

Banister assured he wasn’t about to miss the historic night. But little did he know his personal history was going to come close to all-time baseball history when Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray threatened to pitch the first Opening Day no-hitter in 75 years.

Alas, Rangers left fielder Ryan Rua ended the drama with a leadoff single in the eighth inning.

“We had a plan,” Banister said of his thoughts at the start of his big night. “You can put all those things together, but when the guy on the mound is pretty good, he’s going to have a say-so also. Sonny pitched awfully well tonight.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 0-1

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 10-14, 5.18 ERA in 2014) at Athletics (RHP Jesse Hahn, 7-4, 3.07 ERA in 2014)

--RHP Colby Lewis opens the 2015 season right where he’s most comfortable -- pitching at the O.co Coliseum in Oakland. During a season in which he led the Rangers in wins with 10, Lewis was a far better pitcher on the road (4.37 ERA) than at home (5.90) in 2014. He’s had more than his fair share of good fortune in Oakland over his career, going 6-2 with a 2.88 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts).

--RHP Yovani Gallardo didn’t have much success pitching on Opening Day for the Milwaukee Brewers. Now he can say the same for his days as a Texas Ranger. Gallardo lost his Rangers debut Monday, getting bombed for four runs on six hits in four-plus innings in an 8-0 loss to the Oakland Athletics. That ran his record in Opening Day starts -- the first five of which had come for the Brewers -- to 1-3 with a 9.86 ERA.

--LF Ryan Rua might not be a household name outside of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, but he’s sure gotten Sonny Gray’s attention. The Oakland Athletics ace nearly no-hit the Rangers on Monday night, which would have been a historic feat on Opening Day. Instead, Rua continued a bit of personal history against right-hander, ending the no-hit bid with a sharp single to right field leading off the eighth inning. The hit was Rua’s fourth in nine career at-bats against Gray, a team-leading .444 average.

--RHP Yu Darvish underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in March and was placed on the 60-day disabled list to open the season. He is expected to miss the entire 2015 season. The Rangers’ Opening Day starter last season, Darvish surrendered that distinction to RHP Yovani Gallardo on Monday.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers pitched one inning in a minor-league scrimmage Sunday in Arizona and appears likely to begin an injury-rehab stint for Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday. Scheppers was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to March 29, because of a sprained right ankle. He is eligible to be activated off the D.L. on April 13.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was signed to a minor-league contract Monday and will start the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The 36-year-old was released by the Atlanta Braves last week after having gone 2-0 with a 3.13 ERA in the spring. Rodriguez’s deal with the Rangers allows him to become a free agent again if he is not with the major-league club by May 1.

--LHP Sam Freeman was designated for assignment Sunday, giving the Rangers 10 days to trade him before he would become a free agent. The Rangers are hopeful the left-hander, acquired March 28 from St. Louis, will choose to re-sign with the club after the 10-day period and accept an assignment to Triple-A. The Rangers began the season with no left-handers in their bullpen.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One big mistake. Four of the eight innings we pitched tonight, we threw 20-plus pitches. That’s not as efficient as we’d like to be.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, of RHP Yovani Gallardo, who struggled through 89 pitches in his short stint Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) was placed on the 15-day disabled list April 5, retroactive to March 29. Scheppers pitched a scoreless inning in a minor-league scrimmage in Arizona on April 5 and likely will begin an injury-rehab stint at Triple-A Round Rock on April 9. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. There was still no timetable on a return for Harrison, who is attempting to be the first player to pitch in the majors after having the surgery.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Rua

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Delino DeShields Jr.