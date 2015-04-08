Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A beer shower never felt so good to Texas Rangers rookie manager Jeff Banister.

Banister received a celebratory soaking in the Rangers’ clubhouse Tuesday night at the O.co Coliseum after a 3-1 victory against the A‘s, his first win as a major league manager.

“It was great,” said Rangers right-hander Colby Lewis, who allowed one run over six innings for the victory. “All the guys gathered around and gave him a little celebratory shower, if you want to call it that. Everybody gave him a hug and told him congrats. I know he’s excited about it.”

Banister was soaked but smiling after the victory while talking to reporters in the visiting manager’s office. He had the lineup card on his desk.

“I imagine I’ll keep this one. It will go somewhere. I‘m sure it will wind up in my son’s room somewhere,” he said of 13-year old Jacob. “Fantastic night for the Texas Rangers to get a win under our belt.”

Texas first baseman Prince Fielder drove in two runs, then took part in the postgame shower.

“It’s his first one. It’s always good to get that out of the way,” Fielder said. “We gave him a little love.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 1-1

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 2-3, 4.00 ERA in 2014) at Athletics (LHP Scott Kazmir, 15-9, 3.55 in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis allowed one run on three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory against the A’s on Tuesday night in Oakland. Lewis improved to 9-4 with a 3.15 ERA in his career against the A‘s. The nine wins are the most he has against any team. Lewis is 7-3 at the O.co Coliseum. “I’ve always enjoyed playing here,” Lewis said. “I always have family that comes up from Bakersfield. There is a comfort level for me. It feels like this place and Anaheim. Anaheim’s a little bit closer, but I feel like this place has always been good to me.”

--1B Prince Fielder went 2-for-3 and drove in two runs Tuesday night in Texas’ 3-1 victory against the Oakland A‘s. Last year, Fielder had just 16 RBIs in 42 games before undergoing season-ending neck surgery. “That’s what we’ve seen all spring from him, and that’s what I’ve seen in the past from Prince,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “The long ball aside, this is a guy, he hunts RBIs. He loves those situations. He loves to be at the plate with runners on. He capitalized on getting the barrel to the baseball. It was nice to see and something I bet we’ll see more of.”

--LHP Ross Detwiler will make his Rangers debut Wednesday against Oakland after earning a spot in the rotation. Detwiler, acquired from Washington in a December trade, pitched exclusively out of the bullpen last season for the Nationals. He made 47 relief appearances, posting a 4.00 ERA and 2-3 record over 63 innings. Detwiler faced Oakland for the first time in his career last year, giving up one run and striking out two over 2 1/3 innings.

--RHP Keone Kela made his major league debut, pitching a scoreless seventh inning, despite loading the bases. Kela got A’s SS Marcus Semien to ground into an inning-ending double-play on a 3-2 changeup. “I got ahead of him on two changeups,” Kela said. “It was working, so why not go back to it?”

--3B Adrian Beltre, who turned 36 on Tuesday, is the oldest player on a Rangers team that had baseball’s youngest roster on Opening Day. The Rangers’ average age is 27 years, 337 days. Beltre made his major league debut on June 24, 1998, with the Los Angeles Dodgers at the age of 19 years and 78 days. The next year at 20, he was the youngest player to spend the entire season in the major leagues.

--RHP Nick Tepesch was placed on the Triple-A Round Rock disabled list with irritation of the ulnar nerve in his right elbow. He will be shut down for three weeks, then follow a throwing program for three weeks before being activated.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Frisco on Thursday. If all goes well, he might be able to return in mid-April.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Prince is a professional hitter. This guy has done significant things in the game. He hits home runs, he drives in runs, he’s got multiple 100-RBI years under his belt. This guy’s capable of hitting the ball all over the ballpark.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, on 1B Prince Fielder, who had two hits and drove in two runs Tuesday in the Rangers’ 3-1 win over the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He pitched in a minor league scrimmage in Arizona on April 5, and he will begin a rehab stint with Double-A Frisco on April 9. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. There was still no timetable on a return for Harrison, who is attempting to be the first player to pitch in the majors after having the surgery.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Rua

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Delino DeShields Jr.