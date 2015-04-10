Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre came into Thursday afternoon’s game against the Oakland A’s batting 0.00. He had gone 0-for-11 over his first three games.

Beltre busted loose during a 10-1 rout of the A‘s, singling in the fourth inning then launching a solo home run, from one knee, in the seventh.

“We knew it was just a matter of time before he was going to break out of it,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Had a heck of an at-bat. You could see it coming. He got a little closer last night. Today the first at-bat, a line-drive out to center field. He was able to get the base hit through the six hole and then the at-bat with the home run. It’s classic Adrian.”

Beltre went low to hammer reliever Evan Scribner’s 1-2 pitch over the left-center wall.

“Pretty impressive,” Rangers right fielder Shin-Soo Choo said. “I’d seen him a couple times hit a homer like that. I’d seen it on TV before, but to see it in a game is a little different than on TV.”

Choo had a three-run blast in the fourth inning, one of four home runs by the Rangers, who hadn’t hit one in their first three games of the season against Oakland. First baseman Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and second baseman Rougned Odor had a solo shot in the eighth.

“I don’t have concerns about our offense,” Beltre said. “I think we’re good. I don’t see why anybody’s panicking.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-2

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 11-9, 2.73 ERA in 2014) at Rangers (LHP Derek Holland, 2-0, 1.46 ERA in 2014)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez allowed just four hits, all singles, over seven shutout innings in his 2015 debut, a 10-1 victory Thursday against the Oakland A‘s. Martinez struck out five, walked two and consistently kept the A’s hitters off balance. “Commanded my fastball to both sides of the plate, down most of the time, up when I needed to,” Martinez said.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo hit his first home run of the season Thursday, a three-run shot in the fourth inning of Texas’ 10-1 victory against Oakland. Choo went 2-for-5, scored twice and drove in three runs, moving up from fifth to second in the batting order.

--1B Mitch Moreland hit a two-run homer in the third inning Thursday during a 10-1 victory against the A‘s. The blast was the Rangers’ first of the season and one of four in the game. Moreland went 1-for-3 and drove in three runs.

--3B Adrian Beltre had his first two hits of the season Thursday, singling in the fourth inning and hitting a solo home run in the seventh in a 10-1 victory against Oakland. Beltre went 0-for-11 in the Rangers first three games this season.

--OF Alex Hassan was claimed off waivers from Oakland by the Rangers on Thursday. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. The right-handed-hitting Hassan batted .287 with eight home runs and 55 RBIs in 114 games with Triple-A Pawtucket last season. He made his major-league debut, going 1-for-8 in three games for Boston. Hassan has been claimed off waivers four times since last season, twice by the A’s and once each by Baltimore and Oakland.

--RHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery) was moved to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL on Thursday to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Alex Hassan, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland. Harrison is still recovering from surgery he underwent on June 3, 2014.

--LHP Derek Holland will make his first start of the season Friday when Texas plays its home opener against the Houston Astros. Holland missed most of the 2014 season while recovering from left knee surgery but went 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA in September.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have a good lineup. We just faced tough pitchers the first night and last night. It was tough to get a hit. We still have a good lineup, a lot of good players, good hitters.” -- RF Shin-Soo Choo, after the Rangers finally broke loose Thursday after scoring a combined three runs and hitting zero homers in their first three games of the season against the Oakland Athletics.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) was moved to the 60-day disabled list from the 15-day DL on April 9. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was throwing off a mound in early April. There was still no timetable on a return for Harrison, who is attempting to be the first player to pitch in the majors after having the surgery.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He pitched in a minor league scrimmage in Arizona on April 5. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Double-A Frisco on April 9. He might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will throw a bullpen session April 10. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Rua

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Delino DeShields Jr.