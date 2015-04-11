Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas Rangers starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo has waited a long time to make his first career appearance in his home ballpark.

The right-hander starred at Fort Worth’s Trimble Tech High School, located just 17 miles west from Globe Life Park. He became a second-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in 2004. After eight productive seasons with the Brewers in which he topped 180 innings pitched six times and recorded at least a dozen wins five times, the Rangers brought him home in an offseason trade.

Gallardo then became the club’s Opening Day starter when ace Yu Darvish was lost for the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery. As if that wasn’t enough pressure, he now will be asked to carry the Rangers’ staff after left-hander Derek Holland left Friday’s game with a shoulder injury that could prevent him from picking up a baseball for a month.

So beyond having plenty of friends and family in the stands, Gallardo will have plenty of motivation to be on top of his game Saturday when he makes his home debut against the Houston Astros.

His first start in the Rangers’ season-opener at Oakland didn’t exactly go as planned. He surrendered four runs on six hits and was pulled after just four innings in the 8-0 defeat.

The good news for Gallardo is that he has owned the Astros throughout his career, having faced the former National League club multiple times each season before Houston joined the American League in 2013.

Gallardo is 13-3 lifetime against the Astros with a 2.69 ERA. Those 13 wins rank him second among starting pitchers on active major-league rosters for most wins against Houston.

The 29-year-old, who still resides in Fort Worth, is gunning for his 90th career victory and is seeking to stop a career-long streak of six consecutive losses since his last win on August 16, 2014.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 2-3

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Roberto Hernandez, 8-11, 4.10 ERA in 2014) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 0-1, 9.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Derek Holland did not make it beyond the first inning because of tightness in his left shoulder that was later diagnosed as a subscapularis strain. He likely won’t pick up a baseball for a month. The Rangers will need a replacement and could choose from Triple-A right-handers Anthony Ranaudo or Alex Gonzalez, or recently signed left-hander Wandy Rodriguez.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo left after the second inning with back spasms. He is listed as day-to-day. Choo is looking to have a bounce-back season after missing 39 games and batting .242 in 2014 while hobbled by a recurring ankle injury.

--LF Ryan Rua sprained his right ankle chasing a ball into the corner and left the game after the sixth inning. X-rays taken on the ankle were negative. On a season-opening roster for the first time, the rookie was batting .250 entering Friday’s game following three hits in Thursday’s series-finale win at Oakland.

--1B Prince Fielder continued his hot start at the plate with a season-high three hits on Friday, and he has hit safely in four consecutive games. After going 5-for-15 on the season-opening, four-game road trip at Oakland, Fielder has pushed his season average to .421. He is still looking for his first home run, but he says he is more concerned with hitting the ball well than hitting it out.

--RHP Anthony Bass entered in relief of Holland and allowed one run in five innings of work. It was the longest relief appearance by a Texas pitcher since Scott Baker went 6 2/3 innings on June 26, 2014 vs. Detroit. Bass has allowed one run in seven innings of work.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We didn’t feel the risk was necessary. We looked at his velocity and the velocity was below 90 (mph). We felt like we needed to get in front of it so we took him out.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Bannister, on the decision to remove Derek Holland from the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Derek Holland (tightness in left shoulder) left the April 10 game after the first inning. He is expected to miss at least a month.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo (back spasms) left the April 10 game after the second inning. He is listed as day-to-day.

--LF Ryan Rua (right ankle sprain) left the April 10 game after the sixth inning. X-rays were negative.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 9, and he might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31. He might be able to return in May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He will throw a bullpen session April 10. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. There was still no timetable on a return for Harrison, who is attempting to be the first player to pitch in the majors after having the surgery.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Roman Mendez

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ryan Rua

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Jake Smolinski

OF Delino DeShields Jr.