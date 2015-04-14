Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Injuries to a pair of starters, seven games in seven days and a 14-inning affair Sunday has put a serious strain on the Texas bullpen going into the Angels series.

The pitching situation has also put the starter for the last game of the series in question. Rangers manager Jeff Banister wasn’t sure which way he was going.

“We definitely have some options for Wednesday,” he said.

The leading one is likely righty Anthony Bass, depending on his use over the next couple of days. Bass was in the bullpen Monday after the extra-inning affair the previous night and didn’t get into the 6-3 loss.

Other options are calling up either righty Anthony Ranaudo or left-hander Wandy Rodriguez. Both were scheduled to pitch this week in Triple-A.

The Rangers considered bringing up pitching reinforcements for Monday, but opted not to.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 3-5

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Angels (RHP Drew Rucinski, 0-0, 0.00 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez is slated to make his second start of the season Tuesday night against the Angels. The 24-year-old went 2-2 with a 2.29 ERA (9 ER/35.1 IP) over his final six starts in 2014 and extended his streak of allowing two earned runs or less to seven starts in his season opener at OAK (7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R-ER, 2 BB, 5 SO, 95 pitches/62 strikes). Martinez is the only repeat member of the Texas season-opening rotation from 2014.

--LF Ryan Rua’s stint on the disabled list will be longer than 15 days after learning that he has a small non-displaced fracture in his right ankle. Rua hurt his right ankle in the home opener against Houston on April 10. He will be in a walking boot for three weeks before being reevaluated.

--RHP Shawn Tolleson has the fourth-lowest ERA (1.98) among AL relievers with at least 59 innings since May 10 of last season. He pitched in three consecutive games for the first time in his career before getting Monday off.

--OF Jake Smolinski is hitless to start the season, but he’s finding a way to get on base and showing better plate awareness. He has managed four walks in 14 plate appearances and walking three times in 92 appearances last season.

--RHP Ross Detwiler exited the game with two on and two outs in the sixth, trailing 5-3. He is the first Ranger with two losses this season, as he has allowed exactly five earning runs in both outings. He opened game with 3.0 scoreless innings before the Angels scored once in the fourth and four times in the fifth. “Everything was up,” Detwiler said. “It all gets hit hard when they are up.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Lost the command of his fastball. The pitches that the guys hit (for) the home runs were up.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, of RHP Ross Detwiler, who gave up five runs (two homers) in 5 2/3 innings Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle sprain) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. X-rays were negative, but he will be in a walking boot for at least three weeks.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He is now out for the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 9, and he might be able to return in mid-April.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was scheduled to throw a bullpen session in mid-April. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He then will move on to live batting practice. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Jon Edwards

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.