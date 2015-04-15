Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers tabbed Anthony Ranaudo to start the series finale Wednesday against the Angels. The right-hander is being recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

”I‘m just taking it day by day right now, focus on tomorrow’s game,“ Ranaudo said. ”Whatever happens after that, I’ll worry about then. As far as right now, I‘m just trying to go out and get a win tomorrow.

“This is exactly what I was looking for, an opportunity to be in the rotation, like I said, just taking it day by day, trying to get a win tomorrow and then we’ll take care of the rest after that.”

Ranaudo was solid in his one start for the Express, working five scoreless innings and striking out six. He made seven starts for Boston last season.

Texas was also considering Anthony Bass for Wednesday before deciding on Ranaudo.

“We had a need, and he was available,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “We felt, of the choices that we had, he was the guy who was the right choice. I think we’re going to view right now as we have a need for a start tomorrow. He’s going to start tomorrow. We’ll re-assess afterward.”

The Rangers won’t be in need in a fifth starter going forward with several off days scheduled after opening the season with games on 10 consecutive days.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 4-5

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Angels (LHP Hector Santiago, 0-1, 5.06 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Anthony Ranaudo, 0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo will start Wednesday in his season debut. He was recalled from Triple-A to replace injured LHP Derek Holland. Ranaudo made seven starts for Boston last season.

--CF Leonys Martin was dropped from leadoff to No. 8 in the batting order Tuesday. The move isn’t permanent. “Leonys is going to be our leadoff hitter,” manager Jeff Banister said. “Like I talked about in spring training, he hadn’t hit anywhere other than leadoff. He’ll be our leadoff guy.”

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) was assigned to Double-A Frisco and made a start Tuesday morning. He pitched one inning and gave up three runs (one earned) on three hits.

--SS Elvis Andrus has been mired in a season-long slump, but showed signs of getting on track Tuesday. He went 2-for-4 with his first home run of the season and two runs scored. The homer was his first in 481 at-bats, which was the longest active drought in the majors.

--C Robinson Chirinos had a career-high five RBIs and went 2-for-4 on Tuesday on a three-run homer and a two-run double. Chirinos is the first Texas backstop with at least five RBIs since Mike Napoli on 9/30/12 vs. the Angels. Chirinos had been 1-for-13 this season before Tuesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To have a win tonight was awesome. (RHP) Nick Martinez made my day easy behind the plate. He was throwing strikes. He was getting ahead of everybody. The good night we had was because he gave us a chance to win the game.” -- Texas C Robinson Chirinos, who had a career-high five RBIs in Tuesday’s win over the Angels.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He was assigned to Double-A Frisco April 14 and made a start. He pitched one inning. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. X-rays were negative, but he will be in a walking boot until early May.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 9, and he might be able to return in mid-April.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He then will move on to live batting practice. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He is out for the season.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

RHP Anthony Ranaudo

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Phil Klein

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.