Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Yovani Gallardo seems to be settling into his new home with the Rangers.

After getting roughed up for four runs in four innings of an 8-0 loss to Oakland in his Texas debut, the former Milwaukee Brewer has put together two solid starts.

His outing in Friday night’s 3-1 win over the Seattle Mariners owed a lot to his defense.

The Rangers turned three double plays in the first four innings alone, then reliever Shawn Tolleson bailed Gallardo out of the seventh by retiring three straight batters -- the final two by strikeout -- to strand runners on first and second base in preserving a 2-0 lead.

Gallardo allowed six hits and two walks but was able to pitch himself out of jams and keep the Mariners off the board.

“I felt like I made pitches whenever I needed to,” Gallardo said. “I got some ground balls, and the guys made plays behind me.”

Manager Jeff Banister said that the 11 groundouts induced by Gallardo over his six innings of work were “by design.” The scouting report showed that Seattle’s hitters had a propensity for grounders early in counts, and Gallardo used that in his favor Friday.

It was also an extension of Gallardo’s plan heading into the spring. By throwing early strikes and showing batters he’s not going to pitch around them, he hopes to get more ground balls.

The strategy has worked in Gallardo’s past two outings, which resulted in a 2-0 record and a 1.54 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-6

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-0, 3.38 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 1-0, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. Scheppers, who went 0-1 with a 9.00 ERA over eight appearances -- four starts -- in 2014, had been out with a sprained right ankle. He made his season debut in Friday’s eighth inning, when he gave up Seattle’s lone run in a 3-1 Texas victory.

--RHP Anthony Ranaudo was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, clearing a spot for RHP Tanner Scheppers to be activated from the 15-day disabled list. Ranaudo gave up six hits and six earned runs over 1 2/3 innings in his only start with Texas this season Wednesday.

--1B Mitch Moreland was a late scratch for Friday’s game. Elbow soreness kept him out of the lineup, with Adam Rosales taking his spot. Moreland hurt his left elbow while swinging in the on-deck circle Wednesday night, and he still had soreness Friday afternoon. GM Jon Daniels said the worst-case scenario would be a minor scope that would leave Moreland out seven to 10 days, but he added that there is just as good a chance that Moreland could show up at the ballpark Saturday and be ready to play.

--C Robinson Chirinos hit his second home run of the season Friday night, when he tagged an 0-2 pitch from Seattle starter J.A. Happ 411 feet to center field for a solo shot in the fifth. Thirteen of Chirinos’ 16 career homers have come since June 3 of last season.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo took advantage of three double plays while pitching six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Seattle on Friday night. Gallardo allowed six hits and walked two on the way to earning his second consecutive victory.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo went 0-for-3 at the plate Friday night, but he made one of the most impressive plays of the game while recording the second out of the ninth inning. With one out and no one on base in a game the Rangers were leading 3-1, Choo went over the wall with his glove to steal a home run from Mariners 1B Logan Morrison.

--RHP Colby Lewis is scheduled to make his third start of the season, and his 11th career start at Seattle’s Safeco Field, when the Rangers play the Mariners on Saturday night. Lewis has a career record of 3-4 with a 3.90 ERA when starting in Seattle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt like I made the pitches whenever I needed to. I got some ground balls, and the guys made plays behind me.” -- Rangers RHP Yovani Gallardo, who pitched six scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Seattle.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Tanner Scheppers (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 29. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 9. He was activated from the 15-day disabled list April 17.

--1B Mitch Moreland (left elbow) was a late scratch for the April 17 game. Rangers GM Jon Daniels said Moreland has “loose body in the joint of his elbow” and will be monitored over the weekend. He has a chance of being back on the field April 18, while Daniels said the “worst-case scenario” is Moreland undergoes a minor scope that would keep him out seven-to-10 days.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He then will move on to live batting practice. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.