Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Injuries are nothing new to the Rangers, so it comes as little surprise that another damaged body part has caught the attention of this team.

That’s why the return of first baseman Mitch Moreland from an elbow injury during Sunday’s sixth inning was a welcome change in fortune for the injury-plagued Rangers. Moreland had missed two consecutive games and was looking at the possibility of missing up to two weeks if he needed a scope on the elbow.

But he came on for starting first baseman Adam Rosales in the sixth inning of Sunday’s 11-10 loss at Seattle, providing another experienced bat to a team in desperate need of healthy bodies.

The mounting injuries have led to growing frustration and a sense of deja vu. Last year’s Rangers fell out of contention early in the season as the team’s disabled list grew, and things look awfully familiar right about now.

Injuries have depleted the Rangers of three-fifths of their starting rotation as well as all of their left-handed relievers. Texas has again gotten off to a slow start because of the growing list of health issues.

The good news is the rest of the American League West has its own set of concerns, so the Rangers are still in the thick of the division race. That might not be saying much this early in the season, but Texas fans don’t have to remember too far back to find evidence of injuries knocking a team out of realistic playoff contention before the end of May.

Getting Moreland back was a good start for the hobbled Rangers. If nothing else, it might keep the Rangers’ DL from swelling like it did during last season’s disastrous campaign. Perhaps the injury bug has finally taken some time off.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 5-8

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 0.00 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 0-0, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Neftali Feliz will benefit from the Monday off day more than anyone. The Rangers’ closer had to get some extra work Sunday, when he came on in the eighth to try to bail out a Texas bullpen that was having control problems. The fatigue showed in the ninth inning, and Feliz ended up suffering his first blown save of the season after throwing a season-high 47 pitches. Feliz hasn’t thrown that many pitches in any other relief appearance during his career. After Tanner Scheppers walked the bases loaded and Keone Kela walked in a run to the only batter he faced, Feliz came on in the eighth and got the second out of the inning before giving up a two-run single to Seattle’s Kyle Seager. In his first appearance of more than one inning since July 21 of last season, Feliz ended up suffering the loss after giving up a walk-off, bases-loaded single to Seattle’s Nelson Cruz in the bottom of the ninth.

--1B Mitch Moreland returned to action Sunday after missing two games with a minor injury to his left elbow. Moreland came on as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2.

--CF Leonys Martin had a productive third inning, during which he had two hits, in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. Martin led off with an infield single on a drag bunt, then he added an RBI single in the seven-run inning. He went 3-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in the 11-10 loss.

--LF Jake Smolinski had just one hit in his first 19 at-bats of the season but doubled that output over the first three innings of Sunday’s game at Seattle. He had a second-inning single and a two-run homer in the third to lift his batting average from .059 to .143. Smolinski went 2-for-4 in the loss to the Mariners.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers couldn’t find his control early in his Sunday relief appearance. In just his second outing of the season after spending two weeks on the disabled list, Scheppers came on in the bottom of the eighth inning and walked the first two batters he faced. Ten of his first 11 pitches were out of the strike zone, and he walked three of the four batters he faced before getting pulled with one out and the bases loaded.

--LHP Ross Detwiler got some early offense Sunday, but it wasn’t enough to get the starter a win. Detwiler struggled and couldn’t get out of the bottom of the third, ending his day after just 2 1/3 innings. He allowed five earned runs off seven hits and now has an ERA of 10.95 for the season.

--RHP Nick Martinez has yet to allow an earned run in his 14 innings over two starts this season. The only run that happened on his watch came in the seventh inning of his last start, on a sacrifice fly that came after a throwing error -- leading to an unearned run. Through two starts, Martinez is 2-0 and has allowed just nine hits and five walks while striking out six. He is scheduled to be on the mound when the Rangers return from their half day to play at Arizona on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That game got away from us with four walks late. We’ve got to throw strikes. The guys have got to come in and be able to throw the ball across the plate -- in the strike zone -- and get outs.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after Sunday’s loss to the Mariners.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) did not play April 17-18. He returned to action as a reserve April 19.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He’s slated to begin live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He’s slated to begin live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.