Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- In his last six starts of 2014, Texas Rangers right-hander Nick Martinez enjoyed his best stretch of the season, fashioning a 2.29 ERA and limiting opponents to a .214 batting average. Even more impressive was the fact that five of those starts were in hitter-friendly Globe Life Park in Arlington.

Martinez said the hot finish led him to an even stronger start this season. He has allowed only one earned run in 20 innings, that coming in a hard-luck no-decision in the Rangers’ 7-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if I‘m a different guy, but definitely took what I learned that last month,” said Martinez, 2-0 with an 0.45 ERA. “I probably learned the most last season from that last month and a half and brought that into this season, helping me out.”

Martinez, 24, has given up 14 hits and walked six in 20 innings, which works out to a 1.00 WHIP. He has nine strikeouts, and he said the command of his fastball is the driving force behind his early success.

“Establishing the fastball, both sides of the plate,” Martinez said when asked what he liked about his first three starts. “Mixing it outside, inside. Up and down. And bringing my off-speed in for strikes, making the hitters respect my off-speed for strikes. That keeps them on their toes and works to my advantage.”

Martinez shut out the Oakland A’s for seven innings in a 10-1 victory April 9 and gave up only an unearned run in seven innings in an 8-2 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on April 14. The D-backs scored their run Tuesday on two opposite-field singles to right field and an RBI chopper down the third base line.

He pitched around two singles and an infield error in the sixth inning, his last frame.

“You just have to keep making pitches,” Martinez said. “Sometimes you have to get four outs. Some rocket outs. Some days they are going to save you. Those guys are going to be there behind me.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-8

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-1, 3.45 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Archie Bradley (1-0, 1.42 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Prince Fielder hit his first home run since May 8, 2014, to cap a four-run eighth-inning rally that broke a 1-1 tie Tuesday at Arizona. He had not homered on the road since Sept. 10, 2013, against the White Sox. Fielder almost had his first homer of the season in the first inning, when his drive to left-center field one-hopped into the stands for a ground-rule double.

--RHP Nick Martinez finally gave up an earned run this season, although it was not much of a run. Arizona combined opposite-field singles to right field with a 50-foot chopper down the third base line to score off Martinez in the second inning of his no-decision Tuesday. He gave up one unearned run in his previous two starts over 14 innings. Against the Diamondbacks, he pitched out of a two-out, bases-loaded situation in a sixth inning that included an infield error. “You just have to keep making pitches,” Martinez said. “Sometimes you have to get four outs.”

--LHP Ross Detwiler has allowed 15 earned runs and 25 hits in his first three starts, covering 12 1/3 innings. Detwiler gave up five earned runs and seven hits while getting seven outs in his most recent start Sunday in Seattle, and manager Jeff Banister called him in for a little chat Tuesday. “Reassured him there was no less commitment to him,” Banister said. “How can we help him best to improve?” Detwiler will remain in the rotation, Banister said. Detwiler and the Rangers’ staff looked at video recently. “He’s an angle guy. If you look at the last start, the angle wasn’t there,” Banister said. “(Pitches) were flatter. They were up in the zone. That’s not indicative of who he is.”

--RHP Tanner Scheppers, delayed out of spring training because of an ankle injury, pitched around an error and a single in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday. He gave up four runs and got four outs in two previous games since being activated. He walked three of the four batters he faced Sunday, and all scored after he left. “Still committed to him,” manager Jeff Banister said of his setup man. “Do we back off and use him in less stressful situations? That’s always a possibility, too.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m just into driving in runs. Home runs are a great way to drive in multiple runs at one time, but as long as I am hitting the ball hard, getting on base and driving in runs, I‘m doing my job.” -- 1B Prince Fielder, whose first homer of the season was a two-run shot Tuesday in the Rangers’ 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Logan Verrett

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.