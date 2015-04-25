Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- A number of news sources are reporting that former Ranger Josh Hamilton is about to become a Ranger again in the next few days.

The Rangers and Angels are reportedly working out the details on a deal to send Hamilton back to the Rangers, but it is unlikely any other players will be involved in the trade. The Angels are on the hook for Hamilton’s contract, which will pay him $83 million over the next few years. Presumably the Rangers will pick up a small portion of Hamilton’s salary.

Hamilton wore out his welcome with the Angels after he self-reported a drug and alcohol relapse but was not suspended by Major League Baseball. The Angels said a few days ago that Hamilton would report to their spring training complex to continue his rehab from shoulder surgery.

Instead, Hamilton appears headed back to the place where he was a five-time American League All-Star and AL MVP. Many of Hamilton’s former teammates in Texas said they would welcome him back.

“We will support him again,” shortstop Elvis Andrus said. “We just want him to come in, show up and play. He can help us. ... He is a guy that we know. When he is at his best, we know what he can do. As long as he is ready to play, I‘m good to go.”

Third baseman Adrian Beltre: “I hope he is healthy and his mind is in a good position. The Josh we know can help us. ... If he can help us win games, I‘m open to it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 6-10

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-1, 3.79 ERA) at Angels (LHP C.J. Wilson, 1-2, 3.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis will start against the Angels Saturday. Lewis, who will be working on six days’ rest, is 5-8 with a 5.64 ERA in 17 career starts against the Angels.

--3B Adrian Beltre has two homers this season, and needs three more for 400 in his career. Only four players whose primary position was third base have hit 400 home runs -- Mike Schmidt (548), Eddie Mathews (512), Chipper Jones (468) and Darrell Evans (414).

--RHP Logan Verrett was designated for assignment, making room for the club to call up RHP Wandy Rodriguez. Verrett pitched in four games, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in nine innings.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Round Rock to start Friday’s game against the Angels. He gave up one run and five hits, but got a no-decision when the Rangers bullpen gave up the lead. “I thought Wandy competed very well,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He moved the fastball around, pitched through traffic for most of the night. A veteran outing by a guy who hadn’t been on a major league mound in nine months or so (actually 11 months). ... He kept some pretty good hitters off-balance.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I felt the young Kela (Keone) had some battling moments. He threw some good pitches to (David) Freese, (but) one thing about that at-bat is when you give an accomplished hitter, a guy that’s had some significant at-bats at the major league level, a pitch out over the plate ... Freese put a good swing on it and hit it to the deepest part of the ballpark.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after Angels 3B David Freese worked the count full against Texas reliever Kela Keone before hitting a fastball for a two-run home run in the Angels’ win over the Rangers Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.