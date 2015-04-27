Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Texas Rangers would pay a minimal price to reacquire outfielder Josh Hamilton, newspapers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area have reported.

The Rangers and Los Angeles Angels have been negotiating a transaction that would send Hamilton back to Texas, where he played for five seasons before signing a five-year contract worth $125 million with the Angels in December 2012.

The Rangers not only would pay between $6 million and $7 million of the $83 million remaining on Hamilton’s contract, but also would not need to send any players to Los Angeles.

The Angels would pay at least $68 million of Hamilton’s remaining salary. Hamilton also would return about $6 million to the Angels but doing so would not decrease the contract’s value, according to the Major League Baseball Players Association, because Texas has no state income tax.

At the MLBPA’s insistence, Hamilton’s contract also would give him a chance to opt out after two years, the Dallas Morning News reported Saturday. If Hamilton exercises that clause, the Rangers will have paid between $2 million and $3 million per season for his services.

After rejoining the Rangers organization, Hamilton would go through extended spring training at the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz. Then he would undertake a rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Round Rock (Pacific Coast League) before joining the Rangers in June.

Hamilton almost embarked upon a similar program that the Angels designed. But Hamilton told the club he wanted to be traded to a team closer to his home in suburban Dallas.

The commissioner’s office and the MLBPA have been involved in negotiations, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Saturday. Because of the amount of money involved, Commissioner Rob Manfred must approve the trade.

Thus would Hamilton return to the team where he had his biggest success. During his five seasons with the Rangers, Hamilton made the American League’s All-Star team every year. He also helped Texas reach the 2010 and 2011 World Series, and received the American League’s Most Valuable Player award in 2010.

Hamilton, who has fought addiction since beginning his professional career in 1999, experienced a relapse in cocaine and alcohol abuse in February. He reported his own relapse to Major League Baseball. In April, an arbitrator ruled that Hamilton did not violate MLB’s treatment program and could not be suspended.

The outfielder has not played for the Angels since last year’s American League Division Series. Injuries limited Hamilton to 89 games in 2014 and he underwent shoulder surgery in February. Hamilton did not receive a locker in spring training, and he rehabilitated privately at a friend’s home near Houston.

During his two seasons with the Angels, Hamilton batted .255, hit 31 home runs and drove in 123 runs. In 2013, he hit a career-worst .250 in 151 games. Then last year, Hamilton matched his career low in home runs with 10 and exceeded it in RBIs with 44.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-11

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 0-2, 10.66 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-2, 3.92 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez lowered his earned-run average to 0.35, the major leagues’ best, by pitching six shutout innings in Sunday’s 5-4 win in 11 innings over the Los Angeles Angels. Martinez allowed seven hits and two walks while striking out two batters and hitting one, yet did not receive the victory. The right-hander’s ERA also set a team record for the lowest such statistic after the season’s first month.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo continues to struggle badly at the plate. Choo’s 2-for-36 slump over the past 11 games has lowered his batting average to .104. Against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday, Choo went 0-for-4 to extend his streak of consecutive hitless at-bats to 16. Nevertheless, Choo reached base three times on an error, a walk and a hit batsman.

--CF Leonys Martin hit his first home run of the season Sunday to lead a two-run rally in the 11th inning. Martin sent a 91-mph fastball from Los Angeles Angels LHP Jose Alvarez into the right-field stands at Angel Stadium. Martin finished 2-for-6 and is now batting .343 (12-for-35) over his past eight games with five RBIs, a home run, three doubles and three walks.

--1B Mitch Moreland went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs Sunday. His single in the top of the 11th inning drove home what proved to be the winning run in the Rangers’ 5-4 win against the Los Angeles Angels. During the eight-game road trip that ended Sunday, Moreland batted .400 average (6-for-15) with four RBIs, three doubles, two walks and one run scored.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo hopes to earn his third victory in four starts when he faces the Seattle Mariners on Monday night. Gallardo saw his two-game winning streak broken Wednesday night. Despite striking out six and walking only one in six innings, Gallardo allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits and took the loss in an 8-5 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gallardo will be facing the Mariners for the second time in three starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Today was huge for us. Those tight games are always good for teams, win or lose, because all the good teams are going to find ways to win those games.” -- 1B Mitch Moreland, after the Rangers used their first one-run victory and extra-inning win Sunday to break their three-game losing streak. Moreland went 3-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and two RBIs in the Rangers’ 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 11 innings.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. Fujikawa pitched one-third of an inning in relief April 25 against Triple-A Memphis. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

RHP Tanner Scheppers

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.