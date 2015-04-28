Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton is officially back with the Texas Rangers, the club with which he experienced a career renaissance and won the American League MVP in 2010 after being banished from baseball for drug abuse.

During his re-introduction press conference Monday at Globe Life Field, where he celebrated AL championships in 2010 and 2011 as the heart of the Rangers’ lineup, Hamilton said if he had it to do all over again, he never would have departed Texas for the Los Angeles Angels as a free agent in 2012.

He signed a $125 million contract, a number the Rangers failed to match. Following two subpar seasons with the Angels and a drug relapse, Hamilton was traded back to the Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers reportedly will pay no more than $15 million of the $83 million remaining on Hamilton’s contract.

“If I could change the past, I would not have left,” Hamilton said. “But you can only learn from it, and I’ve learned a lot the last couple of years.”

Hamilton is on the 15-day disabled list as he continues to rehab from right shoulder surgery performed Feb. 3. He will report to the Rangers’ spring training program in Surprise, Ariz., in the coming days and will later report to Triple-A Round Rock.

He is expected to be ready to suit up for the Rangers and become their everyday left fielder in mid- to late May.

“At the end of the day, this was a pretty easy decision for us,” Rangers general Jon Daniels said. “This is about a player we think can be productive and help us win games. A healthy Josh Hamilton in a good state of mind -- where we believe he is -- can help our offense and help us win baseball games. It was nothing more, nothing less, a pretty easy decision from a baseball standpoint.”

RECORD: 7-12

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP J.A. Happ, 1-1, 2.61 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-2, 10.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton officially became a member of the Rangers on Monday for the second time in his career. He was traded by the Angels for a player to be named or cash considerations. He remains on the 15-day disabled list as he rehabs from right shoulder surgery performed Feb. 3. Hamilton is expected to report to the Rangers’ extended spring program in Surprise, Ariz., in the next few days. He is expected to be ready to join the Rangers in mid- to late May.

--LHP Alex Claudio was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, and he replaced RHP Tanner Scheppers in the Texas bullpen. He retired both batters he faced Monday night in his major league season debut. Claudio, 23, was 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA in six relief appearances for Round Rock. He made his big league debut last season, compiling a 2.92 ERA in 15 relief appearances over the final six weeks of the season.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday after compiling an 11.25 ERA in five relief appearances since being activated from the 15-day disabled list on April 17. He opened the year on the DL with a right ankle sprain.

--RF Shin-Shoo Choo continued his struggles at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. He left runners at second and third with two outs in the fourth inning. Choo’s season batting dropped to .096. “You watch him and he’s definitely not getting the desired results,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s been a challenge for Choo this month. This is a guy that’s proven to be a professional hitter, a .290 career hitter if you will. It’s been a tough stretch for him.”

--2B Rougned Odor recorded his first multi-hit game of the season, as he went 2-for-3 against Seattle. He has reached base via hit, walk or hit by pitch in eight of his past 17 plate appearances.

--RHP Yovani Gallardo posted his second quality start of the season. Both came against the Mariners. He allowed three runs in six innings Monday in Texas’ 3-1 loss. Gallardo is being asked to carry the rotation with RHP Yu Darvish (elbow) out for the season and LHP Derek Holland (shoulder) out for likely another month or more.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday to clear a spot on the Rangers’ 40-man roster for newly acquired OF Josh Hamilton. Tepesch was optioned to the minors at the end of spring training, then landed on the minor league disabled list. His option ultimately was overturned and he was added to the major league 15-day DL on April 21. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “These are professional hitters. These guys continue to grind it out. Obviously, they’re not getting the results we want. Human nature is that you might put more pressure on yourself.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, after the Rangers’ 3-1 loss to the Mariners on Monday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He was expected to report to extended spring training in Arizona in late April, and he eventually will go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

