Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers were without first baseman Mitch Moreland for Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Seattle after his left elbow flared up again overnight.

Moreland missed games on the last road trip for the same reason, which stems from a loose bone chip. He is scheduled to meet with the team’s doctors.

“It locked up again so I don’t know if there’s something we can do, move it around, get it dislodged or find a better spot,” Moreland said. “I don’t know what the deal is until I see the doctor. It is painful. Right now it’s pretty painful all the time.”

It’s uncertain how long Moreland, who was hitting .375 in his last 12 games, might be out. He can’t extend his arm fully.

“It’s been one of those things for Mitch that, kind of each day, see how it feels, and knew that that was probably going to be the process,” manager Jeff Banister said. “And he’s been able to, he’s had some really good days, and other days he’s been able to grind through it. Today seems to be, if you grade it on good, fair and not so good, it’s probably a little further to the not-so good side.”

Moreland was slated to start Tuesday before the injury returned. Adam Rosales took his place in the lineup.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-13

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 3-0, 1.61) at Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-0, 1.80)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton reported Tuesday to extended spring program in Surprise, Ari. Hamilton, acquired from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations Monday, is expected to spend around 10 days in Arizona and is likely to play in extended spring games in the latter stages of that span. If all goes well, he would then be sent to Triple-A Round Rock on rehab assignment. Hamilton is on the 15-day DL after right shoulder surgery on Feb. 4.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez is set to take the mound Wednesday night, starting the series finale against the Mariners. He is in his 17th professional season and was signed to a minor league contract with the Rangers on April 6 after being released by the Braves at the end of spring training. Rodriguez, 36, had his contract purchased on April 24 and made the start that day against the Angels (5.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R-ER, 3 BB, 5 SO, 89 pitches/52 strikes).

--LHP Ross Detwiler may have turned the corner Tuesday. He recorded a season-best five strikeouts in his longest outing with Texas. Left-handed batters were 0-for-8 with four strikeouts and he held Seattle to 1-for-6 with RISP.

--SS Elvis Andrus is showing signs of getting out the slump that marred his start to the season. He has hit safely in five straight at .350 (7-for-20), matching 3B Adrian Beltre, 1B Prince Fielder (4/12-17), CF Leonys Martin and DH Mitch Moreland for the longest streak by a Ranger this season.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland missed Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to Seattle after his left elbow flared up again overnight. Moreland missed games on the last road trip for the same reason, which stems from a loose bone chip. He is scheduled to meet with the team’s doctors. It’s uncertain how long Moreland, who was hitting .375 in his last 12 games, might be out. He can’t extend his arm fully.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had 11 strikeouts tonight. We’ve got to be able to string hits together. You have to be on base.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss to Seattle on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (left elbow) missed the game April 28. He is scheduled to meet with the team’s doctors. It is uncertain how long Moreland, who can’t extend his arm fully, will be out.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He was expected to report to extended spring training in Arizona in late April, and he eventually will go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

DH Mitch Moreland

INF Adam Rosales

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.