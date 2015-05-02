Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers went into Friday’s game as the worst defensive team statistically in the American League with 21 errors and a .973 fielding percentage.

Texas isn’t struggling because a lack of effort or work though.

The Rangers are one of a few teams in baseball -- with St. Louis and Arizona also doing it -- that take infield on a regular basis that’s not during batting practice.

Manager Jeff Banister likes the idea of the team doing its defensive work on a clean field when the players’ attention is on defense only.

“To be a really good defender it takes solid focus, great focus, because you have to focus on every single pitch,” Banister said. “One of the things we’ve done is we do our defensive work prior to batting practice so there is no distraction of focus. You have to exercise that focus muscle too.”

The Rangers still work on defense during practice because it allows them to work on getting to balls off the bat. But the early infield work is similar to what the Rangers did during spring training.

“You can put all infielders on the dirt at the same time,” Banister said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 7-15

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Athletics (LHP Drew Pomeranz, 1-2, 4.50 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 0.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez was selected the Rangers April Player of the Month in a near unanimous choice by writers and broadcasters who cover the team on a regular basis. Martinez went 2-0 with an 0.35 ERA over four starts, with Texas going 4-0 in his outings. He finished the month with the lowest qualifying ERA in the major league and the lowest ERA by any pitcher with 25 or more innings in March/April since Roger Clemens had a 0.28 ERA for the Red Sox in 1991. The figure was also the lowest monthly ERA in Rangers history.

--RHP Neftali Feliz entered the Oakland series with 13 straight scoreless appearances against the Athletics, a span of 12 2/3 innings. The scoreless streak is tied with Kansas City’s Greg Holland for the longest active streak against Oakland. The 13 straight scoreless appearances are the longest streak ever for a Texas pitcher vs. Oakland. Feliz has converted nine of 10 career save chances vs. the A‘s, including eight straight since Sept. 25, 2010.

--RHP Colby Lewis took a no decision despite leaving with a 3-0 lead and the bullpen needing to post just nine outs. Lewis has gone 7-1 with a 2.66 ERA in his last 13 starts against Oakland. He had eight strikeouts Friday, the highest single-game total by a Texas pitcher in 2015. He has pitched at least five innings in all four starts this season.

--1B Prince Fielder hit his second home run of the season in the fourth inning Friday, a solo shot that landed on Greene’s Hill in center. His two homers are tied for the team lead with 3B Adrian Beltre and C Robinson Chirinos. It was Fielder’s eighth career home run at Globe Life Park, fourth as a Ranger.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a tough loss no doubt. You roll your three guys out of the bullpen that have been the best for you.”-- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after his team blew a five-run lead in Friday’s loss to Oakland.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29, but no timetable was established for his return.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. He was scheduled to make his sixth rehabilitation appearance for Round Rock on April 30. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28, and he eventually will go on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He might be able to resume throwing in mid-May.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will begin rehabbing his elbow in Arlington, Texas, in April, but he will miss the entire season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.