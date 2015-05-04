Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Rangers’ first trip to Houston for a three-game series starting Monday will be a special one for manager Jeff Banister.

The first-year Texas manager grew up in Houston, went to high school in nearby La Marque and went to college at the University of Houston. Banister and his family lived in the Houston area before he got the job as the Texas manager.

“I‘m excited,” Banister said. “I‘m as excited as I was Opening Day. To get to go back to Houston, it was my hometown, I grew up there, went to school there. It’ll be fun to see some old faces. I’ve gotten word that there have been some ticket sales to some people I haven’t seen in a while. It will be exciting. I do look forward to it.”

Banister said he was going to let his wife, Karen, handle any family ticket requests. He’s got to focus on more important things, like trying to beat a Houston team that started Sunday with the best winning percentage in baseball and will carry a 10-game winning streak into the Texas series.

The Astros have already won two of three games against the Rangers played in Arlington this season.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Banister said of Houston’s success. “They’ve got a nice mix of players over there. There are some young players that can play. It’s not surprising.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 8-16

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-3, 8.66 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 3-0, 0.73 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yu Darvish was in the Texas clubhouse Sunday as he continues to recover from his March Tommy John surgery. Darvish doesn’t have a brace on his arm anymore and is making strides. “Rehab’s gone really well,” Darvish said. “The brace came off last Friday and it’s a lot more convenient for me now. I finished the range-of-motion exercises and I’ve moved onto forearm and dumbbell exercises.”

--1B Mitch Moreland will travel to Houston to have sutures removed from his left elbow after having surgery to remove a loose body in the elbow last week. Moreland said the piece removed was a little bigger than a watermelon seed. Moreland will likely be ready to play when he’s eligible to come off the disabled list May 13. Texas manager Jeff Banister said it’s too early to tell if Moreland would need to go out on a rehab assignment.

--1B Kyle Blanks hasn’t taken much time to move up the statistical charts with Texas. Blanks, who played in his fourth game with the Rangers Sunday, already has the team season high for hits in a game (four) and total bases (eight) in a game. He also shares the homer lead with two.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo raised his average 24 points with his two big hits Saturday. Choo’s game-tying homer in the seventh inning and double in the 10th inning marked just his second two-hit game of the season. Choo was in a 2-for-39 slide before his final two at-bats Saturday and he added a double Sunday, one of two hits the Rangers had off Oakland RHP Sonny Gray.

--RHP Keone Kela isn’t the sentimental type. Kela recorded his first major-league win in relief Saturday but didn’t take any souvenirs from the game. Kela didn’t get the ball because he pitched the top of the 10th and the Rangers won the game on a walkoff hit. He said he’d rather get a ball from his first major-league save because that’s a more important job for relievers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Fourteen left in base is not how you draw it up but you also have to realize that the cat on the mound (RHP Sonny Gray) that started the game had something to do with it also. He’s pretty good. He’s the real deal. He can pitch. When you face a guy like that you know it’s going to be a battle.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, after Sunday’s loss to the A‘s.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29, but no timetable was established for his return. He’s slated to have the sutures removed the first week of May and resume baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. He was scheduled to make his sixth rehabilitation appearance for Round Rock on April 30. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. He’s slated to play three innings in an extended rehab game May 4 and could go out a rehab assignment the following weekend. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to throw a live batting practice session the first week of May in Surprise, Ariz., and could make an extended spring training start in the middle of May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He’s lifting light weights and beginning to rehab his right arm. He’s no longer wearing a brace but will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Roman Mendez

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.