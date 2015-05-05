Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- The health of center fielder Leonys Martin is the first item on the Texas Rangers’ mind heading into Tuesday night’s game at Houston, attempting to win their second in row over the Astros.

Martin left Monday’s game with a sprained left wrist after diving for a line drive in the third inning off the bat of Houston’s Jose Altuve. Martin stayed in the game for a couple more innings, but had to depart when it was his turn to bat.

“When I grabbed my bat, it was a tough moment,” said Martin. “I said, ‘Skip, I can’t swing.'”

After the game, Martin said, “I‘m in a lot of pain right now.”

X-rays were negative and manager Jeff Banister listed Martin as day-to-day.

Delino DeShields doubled in his first at-bat after replacing Martin and walked and scored the tying run in the top of the ninth inning.

“I feel comfortable with him out there in center if Martin can’t go,” Banister said.

Martin, who had batted leadoff all year, was dropped to the eighth spot in the order for Monday’s game and Shin-Soo Choo moved up to leadoff. Choo doubled to open the game.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 9-16

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 0-1, 4.82 ERA) at Astros (RHP Scott Feldman, 2-2, 4.31 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez will start Tuesday night’s game for the Texas Rangers. Rodriguez spent his first seven-plus seasons in the majors with the Astros, compiling an 80-82 record. “This is my home,” Rodriguez said Monday. “I feel very, very comfortable here. I have a lot of great memories of pitching here.” Houston traded him to Pittsburgh in July 2012. “It’s my first time (being traded),” he said. “First time to go to another team.” The Rangers signed Rodriguez to a minor league contract in early April and called him up from Triple-A Round Rock April 24.

--1B Prince Fielder enjoys playing at Minute Maid Park in Houston. He entered Monday night’s game with a .338 average with 15 homers and 45 RBIs. He went 1-for-4 Monday night with a double in the seventh inning. His batting average at Minute Maid is second among active players only to Cincinnati’s Joey Votto. “It’s just the pitches I‘m swinging at,” said Fielder. “You always feel comfortable (some place) when you do well. Doing well probably came first. You get hits, it makes it feel comfortable. The other pitchers are trying not to make you feel good.”

--OF Josh Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz. Hamilton went 0-for-4 with three groundouts and reached on an error. He also played three innings in the outfield.

--RHP Logan Verrett has been returned to the New York Mets’ organization and assigned to Triple-A Las Vegas. The Rangers claimed Verrett off waivers from Baltimore on April 2 and he went 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA in four games with Texas. He was designated for assignment April 24.

--RHP Spencer Patton was called up from Triple-A Round Rock and RHP Ramon Mendez was sent down. Patton had a 0.96 ERA in eight games with Round Rock.

--RHP Roman Mendez was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock when the club called up RHP Spencer Patton. Mendez had allowed runs in three of last four appearances.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland is recovering from surgery on his left elbow. “Mitch feels good, starting to swing the bat in the cage,” manager Jeff Banister said. “I don’t foresee this going past the 15 days (on disabled list). The elbow feels much better. He’s been chomping at the bit (to get back). He’s right on track. We’ll probably get him a couple of games on a rehab assignment and go from there.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I used to sneak into the Astrodome through the loading dock. There was no security and I used to just walk in. My Dad would let me out (of last period of high school) when they were home, so I would jet up here in my 1972 Ford LTD, pay my $2.50 to park and walk right in. The bullpens were down on the field and I’d go down and watch Nolan (Ryan) warm up. You could literally hear the ball through the air. I’d sit as close as I could to the dugout until I got bumped. They never really cared too much as long as you were in an empty seat. Those were fun days.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, who grew up in La Marque, Texas, about halfway between and Galveston.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He could go out a rehab assignment the following weekend. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29, but no timetable was established for his return. He’s slated to have the sutures removed the first week of May and resume baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. He was scheduled to make his sixth rehabilitation appearance for Round Rock on April 30. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to throw a live batting practice session the first week of May in Surprise, Ariz., and could make an extended spring training start in the middle of May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11. He will be in a walking boot until early May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He’s lifting light weights and beginning to rehab his right arm. He’s no longer wearing a brace but will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.