Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Rangers second baseman Rougned Odor displayed the willingness and aptitude the Texas coaching staff sought during a pair of pregame workouts this week, the sort of desire to learn that should bode well for a 21-year-old still making a name in the majors.

Odor returned to the starting lineup Tuesday and finished 1-for-4 in the Rangers’ 7-1 victory. He was held out of the lineup on Monday night after having spent that afternoon working on some finer points of his swing to combat a 15-game slump that dropped his average to .146.

The extra workouts allowed Odor an opportunity to see what he was doing wrong at the plate, particularly with his bat path and direction. Beyond correction, the goal of the sessions was to help Odor regain some confidence.

”I think that’s natural for any young player (to lose confidence), Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “Remember this kid had 62 games in Double A and then he’s in the big leagues. He had success last year, and being that this is the toughest baseball league on the planet, anytime you do not perform to where you think you need to perform or perform below that, I think your confidence does get chipped at.”

Odor his .259/.297/.402 with nine home runs and 48 RBIs over 114 games as a rookie last season. He entered this series with the third-lowest batting average (.146) of any qualified player in the American League. For Odor, taking a step back Monday and Tuesday before the games was designed to allow him to progress during the games.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 10-16

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 1-2, 3.00 ERA) at Astros (RHP Samuel Deduno, 0-0, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Mike Kickham was acquired from the Seattle Mariners off a waiver claim and optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. Seattle designated Kickham for assignment on Monday after he posted an 0-2 record and 7.29 ERA with Triple-A Tacoma over five starts.

--OF Ryan Rua was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Rua was placed on the 15-day DL on April 11 with a non-displaced fracture in his right heel, an injury suffered when he collided with an outfield wall on April 10. He is eligible to come off the DL on June 10.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez pitched his longest outing of the season, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts over eight innings. It marked his longest outing since May 13, 2012 while with the Pittsburg Pirates, and his strikeout total was the most since Rodriguez fanned 10 Reds while with the Astros on Sept. 28, 2010.

--1B Kyle Blanks hit his team-leading third home run in the fifth inning, having done so in only seven games. Blanks is now 9-for-23 on the season, with four of his hits having gone for extra bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a good changeup and curveball. Located my fastball very well tonight. That’s the reason I got so many hitters out.” -- Rangers LHP Wandy Rodriguez, after a win over Houston on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He could go out a rehab assignment the following weekend. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29, but no timetable was established for his return. He’s slated to have the sutures removed the first week of May and resume baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. He was scheduled to make his sixth rehabilitation appearance for Round Rock on April 30. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to throw a live batting practice session the first week of May in Surprise, Ariz., and could make an extended spring training start in the middle of May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11 and was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5. He will be in a walking boot until early May. He is eligible to come off the DL on June 10.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He’s lifting light weights and beginning to rehab his right arm. He’s no longer wearing a brace but will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.