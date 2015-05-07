Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Texas manager Jeff Banister believes that good pitching is contagious.

The Rangers’ good pitching helped them complete a sweep in Houston, with the final game an 11-3 win that included an eight-inning one-run appearance from Colby Lewis.

Lewis went seven scoreless innings before Houston second baseman Jose Altuve got a piece of something that fell the Astros’ way. Lewis threw 87 pitches, 59 of them strikes. Compare that to Astros starting pitcher Samuel Deduon’s 90 pitches for 56 strikes in 4 2/3 innings and Banister could see how his pitchers were feeding off results from the day before.

On Tuesday, Wandy Rodriguez helped the Rangers to a 7-1 win, posting his longest outing in almost three years, pitching eight innings.

“It’s good for us to give those guys a little bit of a break and get some guys in the game that need a little bit of work late,” Lewis said of the bullpen. “Get those guys relaxed a little bit.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 11-16

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, .84 ERA) at Rays (RHP Chris Archer, 3-3, 1.64 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Carlos Peguero blasted home runs the other way two times on Wednesday. His multi-homer game was the first by a Ranger this season. He also had a home run on Tuesday, which makes him the third Ranger this season to have consecutive games with home runs, joining C Robinson Chirinos and INF Kyle Blanks.

--RHP Colby Lewis’ successful eight innings were his longest of the season. His work on Wednesday earned him his fifth victory with a 1.21 ERA and 35 strikeouts in five career road starts at Minute Maid.

--C Robinson Chrinios knocked two doubles, only the second time in his career he did so. His three RBIs were also a season high.

--3B Adrian Beltre went 3-for-5 with a home run shy of the cycle. He’s the first Ranger to record a single, double and triple since Rougned Odor did it in July 2014. Beltre recorded hits in 10 of his last 11 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This is a big man with a lot of power. Go and drill the baseball. That’s what we’re looking for.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, of LF Carlos Peguero, who blasted two home runs in Wednesday’s win over the Astros.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Leonys Martin (left wrist sprain) did not play May 5-6 after he exited May 4’s game in the bottom of the fifth. His X-rays were negative. He is listed as day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He could go out a rehab assignment the following weekend. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29, but no timetable was established for his return. He’s slated to have the sutures removed the first week of May and resume baseball activities.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14 and was transferred to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. He was scheduled to make his sixth rehabilitation appearance for Round Rock on April 30. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He is due to throw the first of three scheduled bullpen sessions in Arizona on April 17. He was scheduled to throw 80 pitches in simulated game April 22. He is slated to throw a live batting practice session the first week of May in Surprise, Ariz., and could make an extended spring training start in the middle of May. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He’s lifting light weights and beginning to rehab his right arm. He’s no longer wearing a brace but will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.