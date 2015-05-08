Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A little over a week ago, the only team in Texas that appeared as if it would run away with the division, let alone compete, was a perennial cellar-dweller.

While the Houston Astros still stand alone atop of the American League West, the Texas Rangers are creeping back into the conversation. A fourth consecutive win, a 5-4 decision over the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, moved the Rangers into third place in the division.

Texas is still 6 1/2 games behind Houston, but the Rangers trail the second-place Los Angeles Angels by only a half-game.

“We haven’t been playing with a lot of stress, but we’ve definitely relieved some of it more recently,” said Rangers starter Nick Martinez, who owns the second-best ERA in the majors.

Martinez, however, had his worst outing of the season -- snapping a streak of allowing two earned runs or fewer in 11 consecutive starts. He gave up three runs in six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

After Martinez scuffled, the bullpen secured the win.

Alex Claudio stranded two inherited runners in the fifth to bail out Martinez, then threw a perfect sixth inning and went on to record his first career win.

Another reason for the Rangers’ victory was the want-to attitude of Rougned Odor. In Texas’ four-run second, Odor loaded the bases with two outs after he raced to first upon Rays starter Chris Archer’s wild pitch on the third strike.

“How about that one?” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said when asked about the play. “That was being heads up.”

Over the four-game winning streak, the Rangers have outscored their opponents 25-9. They also earned their fifth consecutive road win, their longest such streak since a nine-game road streak in August 2013.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-16

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-4, 4.05 ERA) at Rays (RHP Nathan Karns, 1-1, 4.05 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Delino DeShields had three walks Thursday, and he stole three bases, the most by a Rangers player since Craig Gentry had three steals in a September 2013 game. The only other player in franchise history to have three walks and three stolen bases in one game was SS Elvis Andrus on April 11 against the Houston Astros.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) might be able to start a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. He took batting practice Thursday at extended spring training in Surprise, Ariz.

--1B Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) is scheduled to begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday. He is expected to be ready to come off the disabled list Wednesday after missing the minimum 15 days.

--CF Leonys Martin hit off a tee but still sat out a third consecutive game due to a sprained left wrist. There is a chance he could be back in the starting lineup Friday.

--LHP Matt Harrison threw batting practice to OF Josh Hamilton on Thursday at the Rangers’ extended spring training camp in Surprise, Ariz. He is due to pitch in an extended spring training game next Wednesday. Harrison is working his way back from spinal fusion surgery performed last June, and he might be able to rejoin the Rangers at midseason.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was exactly what we needed. The guys came in behind me and shut the door. It’s great to continue that winning streak.” -- RHP Nick Martinez, on the Texas bullpen, which threw 4 1/3 innings of one-run ball Thursday, helping the Rangers edge the Rays 5-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Leonys Martin (left wrist sprain) left the May 4 game, and he did not play May 5-7. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, and he could be activated May 13.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14, and he transferred his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He threw batting practice May 7 in Surprise, Ariz., and is due to make an extended spring training start May 13. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.