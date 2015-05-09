Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Texas saw a four-game win streak come to an end with Friday’s 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and the Rangers were held to two runs or less for the 13th time this season, tied for the most such games in the American League this season.

“We got a little sloppy late,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “With 11 strikeouts and 14 strikeouts (Thursday), we need to tighten up our approach a little bit, our two-strike approach. We didn’t put much on the board.”

The middle of the Texas lineup struggled in particular -- third baseman Adrian Beltre, first baseman Kyle Blanks, left fielder Carlos Peguero and catcher Carlos Corporan went a combined 0-for-13 on the night with six strikeouts, hitting in the 4-7 spots in the batting order.

Peguero came up in the eighth with the bases loaded, trailing 5-2, but reliever Kevin Jepsen struck him out in perhaps the night’s biggest out.

“We were in position, but came away a little short,” Banister said. “Our guys feel like they are in every game no matter what the score is, and we’re going to continue to get after it.”

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 12-17

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-3, 6.57 ERA) at Rays (RHP Matt Andriese, 0-1, 5.54 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo lost four straight starts, matching the longest such streak of his MLB career. He got a total of two runs in support during those four starts, so his ERA remains a reasonable 4.19 but his record drops to 2-5.

--2B Adam Rosales had a solo home run in the eighth inning to break out of a 1-for-16 slump. The home run was his second of the season, and that one hit still raised his season batting average to .171. It’s just his fourth RBI of the year.

--C Carlos Corporan struggled Friday, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to drop his season average to .184. With two on and one out as the team tried to rally in the eighth, he popped out to the catcher for the inning’s second out.

--CF Delino DeShields Jr. continues to tear up the basepaths -- after getting three steals in Thursday’s win, he picked up another steal, his seventh of the season in the seventh inning.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys are going to continue to battle. They feel like they’re in every game no matter what the score is and they’re going to continue to get after it. We’ll get back after them again tomorrow night.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss to Tampa Bay on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Leonys Martin (left wrist sprain) left the May 4 game, and he did not play May 5-9. He is day-to-day.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He might begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, and he could be activated May 13.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14, and he transferred his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He threw batting practice May 7 in Surprise, Ariz., and is due to make an extended spring training start May 13. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.