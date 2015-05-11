Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ST. PETERSBURG -- When 36-year-old Adrian Beltre flipped his pink bat after crushing a 2-0 cut fastball over the 404-foot sign in center field, he was releasing a lot of frustration.

Right now, the Texas Rangers can’t score runs and with the return of former AL MVP Josh Hamilton still a couple of weeks away, Beltre is taking it upon himself to get the offense going.

“The main reason we’re not doing better at the plate is because of me,” Beltre said. “But I’ve been through this before. This isn’t my first rodeo and I plan to be more consistent going forward.”

That would be nice because manager Jeff Banister doesn’t have too many other places he can look for offense.

The good news is Beltre has started to pick things up in the month of May. He’s batting .295 (13-of-44) in the month with three doubles and a home run. And soon he’ll have the big bat of Hamilton to protect him into the lineup.

Until then, he wants to continue to improve on days like Sunday and hope the team can follow suit.

“Our pitching staff has been keeping us in the game for a while and that’s good,” Beltre said. “But offensively I don’t think as a team we’ve been getting what we want to. We need to start hitting better as a team and get those hits in key situations.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 13-18

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 2-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. Royals (LHP Danny Duffy, 2-1, 4.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B Adrian Beltre went 2-for-4 tied with a home run and two RBIs. The 416-foot home run to straight center was his 398th, tying Dale Murphy for 54th on baseball’s all-time list. “Hitting in the middle of the lineup I need to be producing better,” Beltre said.“ I know my job; I know what I need to be doing. It hasn’t happened, but there’s no doubt it has to be better moving forward.”

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez set a franchise record with 34 straight batters retired breaking the old mark of 31 batters by Ken Hill in 1996. “It was a gutsy performance by Wandy today to help us grind out a win,” Rangers manager Jeff Banister said. “He was able to grit it out.”

--RF Shin Soo-Choo went 2-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to 10 games, tied with Cleveland’s Michael Brantley for the longest active hitting streak in the American League.

--RHP Neftali Feliz worked out of trouble in the ninth inning to earn his fifth save of the season. He hasn’t given up a run in 11 appearances against the Rays (12 2/3 innings). He is 5-for-5 on save opportunities against Tampa Bay.

--OF Josh Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a single and two strikeouts in his first appearance with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday. Hamilton, the former AL MVP in 2010, is expected to join the Rangers in 20 days.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s about time I contributed. I take full responsibility for this. If we’re losing because we’re not putting enough runs on the board it’s because of me.” -- Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre, who went 2-for-4 tied with a home run and two RBIs in a win vs. the Rays on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, and he could be activated May 13.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14, and he transferred his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He threw batting practice May 7 in Surprise, Ariz., and is due to make an extended spring training start May 13. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. He’s scheduled to have an MRI May 8 and could resume throwing May 9.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Rougned Odor

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.