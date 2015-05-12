Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton has taken another step in his eventual return to the majors after beginning a rehab stint in the minors. Hamilton went 1-for-3 with a single and two strikeouts Sunday for the Triple-A Round Rock Express.

No specific timetable has been set regarding Hamilton’s stay with Round Rock, though it’s expected to last at least a week.

“I could find it as early as tomorrow or a week from now,” he said. “And that’s what the fun and frustrating part of the game is. Any given year you can come to spring training and feel really good right off the bat. Then there’s some other years it takes a little longer.”

Hamilton is just happy to be back in an organization where he experienced his greatest triumphs after two miserable years with the Los Angeles Angels.

“It’s really a small miracle that I got back here because it was a whole, big, long, ugly process,” he said. “I feel like the Lord had his hand on it to get me back here. I feel like I‘m in the place I‘m supposed to be in now.”

Hamilton attributed much of his success in Texas to a support structure that was in place, but missing in Anaheim.

“That was a big deal,” he said. “Obviously, I take full responsibility for allowing that to dissipate and change over the years. That was one of the things over these last couple months -- to realize ‘OK, when have I been successful? And when has my mind been right and I’d go out and play the best I can play? Who’s been around me? What people were they?'”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-18

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Royals (RHP Edinson Volquez, 2-3, 2.65 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 2-0, 1.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Nick Martinez is slated to make his seventh start of the season Tuesday night in the second game of a four-game series against Kansas City. Texas is 6-0 in his starts, five of which followed team losses. The 24-year-old Miami native opened the season with five consecutive quality starts, becoming the seventh member of a Texas Opening Day rotation to accomplish the feat and third since 1993. He ranks second in the American League in ERA (1.47) and tied for fifth in quality starts (5). Martinez is winless in four straight after recording victories in his first two starts.

--INF Thomas Field was called up from Triple-A Round Rock prior to Monday’s game and was in uniform against Kansas City. He hit .298 with five home runs and 13 RBIs in 28 games with the Express. Field saw limited major league time each year from 2011-13, batting .224 in 33 major league games with Colorado (2011-12) and the Los Angeles Angels (2013).

--2B Rougned Odor has struggled all season and on Monday was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock. The 21-year-old made the Opening Day roster for the first time and started 23 of the club’s first 24 games before being benched lately. He was hitting .144 with one home run and nine RBIs in 29 games.

--3B Adrian Beltre drilled a two-run homer in the fourth, and is now tied with Al Kaline and Andres Galarraga for 52nd on the all-time home-run list. Beltre has homered in back-to-back games after hitting two in the club’s first 30 games of the season. He has two multi-RBI outings in 2015, both in the last two games. Beltre has five hits in the last three games and is batting .319 (15-47) in May.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tonight I was able to locate the fastball, move the ball in and out. I threw some curveballs early in the count and just made some pitches. Basically, that was the recipe.” -- Rangers RHP Colby Lewis, who threw seven innings of one-run ball to defeat the Royals Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in mid- to late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from shoulder scan on May 8.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9, and he could be activated May 13.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14, and he transferred his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He threw batting practice May 7 in Surprise, Ariz., and is due to make an extended spring training start May 13. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr