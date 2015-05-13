Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Rangers outfielder Josh Hamilton, on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock, played his first home game with the Express on Tuesday. The slugger went 1-for-7 in two games at Nashville.

Hamilton reiterated his appreciation for coming “home” after two miserable seasons with the Los Angeles Angels. The 33-year-old former MVP compared his current situation to returning for the drug suspensions that marred the early years of his pro career.

“There’s been times in my career when I get reinstated that when you walk through the clubhouse you realize how much you missed it, how fortunate you are and how blessed you are to have the opportunity to play,” Hamilton said before the game against Omaha.

“I don’t have many, a whole lot of years left and then it’s over. To have a chance again to do that is pretty special. It’s very humbling because you get in your career and you get lost in life. A lot of times you don’t really enjoy the little things, so this is pretty special.”

Hamilton isn’t fretting his relative slow state at the plate. He’s practicing patience and prepared to take as much time as necessary to make sure he’s ready to return to the majors.

“I don’t want to be too anxious and rush and not be in a good position to be successful out of the gate,” he said. “The old me would have been, ‘Let’s go. I’ll figure it out as I go.’ But it’s a different situation coming back after going away. I feel like I need to slow down.”

Hamilton added that Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre and other former teammates told him to take his time and get his at-bats. The Rangers haven’t put a timetable on Hamilton’s eventual return to the club, though speculation is it could come before the end of the month.

“It’s just good to be back,” he said. “It’s going to be a little bit of a process over the week.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 14-19

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Royals (RHP Yordano Ventura, 2-2, 5.13 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 2-5, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo is scheduled to make his eight start of the season Wednesday against the Royals. The 29-year-old Fort Worth native has dropped four consecutive starts for second time in his career (also May 2013) despite working at least five innings and allowing three earned runs in each of those starts. He has a 4.70 ERA with .211 opponents’ batting average.

--CF Leonys Martin was out the starting lineup Tuesday night due to a sore left hand, but did pinch run in the seventh. The injury occurred after being jammed on a pitch Monday. He sprained the same hand the previous week in Houston.

--RHP Nick Martinez departed with one out in the 7th inning and the game tied 4-4. He is the fifth player in Texas history to begin his season with six consecutive quality starts, the first since C.J. Wilson opened with a club-record seven straight in 2010. Martinez surrendered a solo home run to Eric Hosmer in the second, the first home run allowed since 9/11/14 vs. the Angels over a span of 59 2/3 innings.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo hit the 15th leadoff home run of his career, first since 8/23/14 vs. Kansas City (Jeremy Guthrie) and first by a Ranger in 2015. He extended his current hit streak to 12 games, the longest by a Ranger this season. He has 11 extra-base hits during the streak and had the first three-hit game of the season Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “To beat the team that was in the World Series last year and they’re playing well right now, you’ve got to make sure that you make all the plays that you need to make. You don’t give them extra chances, so we’re going to continue to work on it.” -- Rangers manager Jeff Banister, after a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan.

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14, and he transferred his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He threw batting practice May 7 in Surprise, Ariz., and is due to make an extended spring training start May 13. Harrison might be able to return at midseason.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

RHP Stolmy Pimentel

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Prince Fielder

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Jake Smolinski

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Carlos Peguero

OF Delino DeShields Jr.