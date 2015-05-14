Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers bullpen has established a bad trend in 2015 -- yielding home runs to the first batters they face.

Texas relievers have allowed a major league-high seven homers to first batters faced this season, including tiebreaking homers surrendered by lefty Alex Claudio and right-hander Stolmy Pimentel in a loss to Kansas City on Tuesday.

Claudio has given up an MLB-high three this season, while right-hander Shawn Tolleson, who pitched a scoreless eighth in a 5-2 Texas victory over Kansas City on Wednesday, has allowed two.

A freaky baseball anomaly? A bad stretch?

“Home runs are thrown rather than hit,” Texas manager Jeff Banister. “It comes down to the execution of the pitch. That’s what I’ve seen. We have to be better at executing our pitches in those situations.”

Oakland and Toronto have also had problems this season, each giving up six.

“When you get closer to the end of the game, the heart rate is a little higher, anticipation, agitation, irritation seem to get to you. ... When you’re in at the back of the game and it can go either way, you have to make sure you make pitches.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-19

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Royals (LHP Jeremy Guthrie, 2-2, 5.70 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Ross Detwiler, 0-4, 7.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Yovani Gallardo finally got some run support and snapped a personal four-game losing streak in a 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday. Gallardo (3-5) gave up two runs, six hits and a walk and struck out two in seven innings. “The guys are going to hit,” said Gallardo, who had received just two runs of support over his previous 23 innings. “It’s only a matter of time and they’ve been showing it.” The losing streak matched Gallardo’s career long. In his three victories this season, Gallardo has allowed two runs or less. The start also was his third straight quality start at home.

--OF Shin-Soo Choo remained one of the hottest hitters in the American League, leading off for a second consecutive game with a home run and recording his fourth straight multi-hit game in Texas’ 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday. Choo, who has the most leadoff homers in the majors since 2012, has hit in 12 straight games, the longest by a Rangers player this season. During his hitting streak, Choo is hitting .345 with four home runs, eight doubles and 11 RBIs, and he’s raised his average from .096 to .224.

--DH Prince Fielder is beginning to look more like the player the Rangers traded for in 2013 with hits in 12 of his last 13 games, while reaching base in 31 of his last 33. After going 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two RBIs, Fielder is hitting .356 over his past 33 games. Most importantly, the Rangers hope he’s finding his power stroke. Fielder roped a ball 423 feet on Wednesday for his fourth of the season and third in his last six home games.

--1B Mitch Moreland (elbow surgery) was activated from the disabled list on Wednesday and is now part of a stockpile of first basemen and designated hitters on Texas’ roster, which includes Prince Fielder and Kyle Blanks. Blanks and Moreland can both play some outfield and both said they were agreeable to that, manager Jeff Banister said. One issue is both are coming off injuries to the lower body in the offseason, and Blanks has been off his feet with a sore ankle. The other is getting both some practice out there. But, that arrangement -- Fielder at DH, and Moreland and Blanks at first and outfield -- is the way you could see all three in the lineup at the same time. Moreland was 2-for-3 with a walk in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory on Wednesday.

--OF Jake Smolinski was sent down to Triple-A Round Rock to make room on the roster for 1B Mitch Moreland, who was activated from the disabled list. Smolinski, who was hitting .140 in 50 at-bats, had been squeezed for playing time by the recent hot bats of 1B Kyle Blanks and OF Carlos Peguero. “He needs to go play. He needs at-bats,” said manager Jeff Banister. “Every time he was putting the ball in play it was barreled, but put right at somebody. We like the way he was taking his at-bats. More than anything else, it was Peguero and Blanks and how they’ve swung the bat and played.”

--OF DeLino DeShields is beginning to make an impression on Texas management. After a career-high three hits in the Rangers’ 5-2 victory over Kansas City on Wednesday, DeShields has hits in six of eight games and seven walks and seven stolen bases in May. Some of those bases on balls haven’t been four-pitch passes. “The at-bats have come at big times,” manager Jeff Banister said. “It’s fun to watch. We literally are watching him grow up. He still makes mistakes, but I like the look of it. He’s battling to draw walks. He’s hit some balls hard. He’s been down 0-2 to 4-2 a couple of different times. And not chasing that pitcher’s pitch. That’s controlling the strike zone. You don’t always get a young player out of Double-A capable of doing that.”

--RHP Stolmy Pimentel was designated for assignment. Pimentel was claimed off waivers from the Pirates on April 11 and was 0-1 with a 3.97 ERA in eight games for the Rangers.

--LHP Sam Freeman was called up from Triple-A Round Rock when the club designated RHP Stolmy Pimentel for assignment. Freeman was acquired from the Cardinals at the end of spring training and had a 1.12 ERA in eight appearances for Round Rock.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys are going to hit. It’s only a matter of time and they’ve been showing it.” -- RHP Yovani Gallardo, who finally got run support Wednesday after receiving two runs of support in 23 innings of his four-game losing streak.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B/DH Mitch Moreland (sore left elbow) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 28. He underwent surgery April 29. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 9. He was activated May 13.

--CF Leonys Martin (left wrist) was out of the lineup May 12-13. He’s day to day.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa (right groin strain) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 1. He began a rehab assignment with Double-A Frisco on April 14, and he transferred his rehab to Triple-A Round Rock on April 17. As of May 13, he was about ready to be activated after having finished a rehabilitation assignment. He was in Arlington on May 12 and received a favorable scouting report from manager Jeff Banister.

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez (back spasms) is expected to make his next start on May 15, manager Jeff Banister said May 13.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He was throwing off a mound in early April. He threw batting practice May 7 in Surprise, Ariz., and made an extended spring training start May 13.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. He was hitting and running as of April 17. He reported to extended spring training in Arizona on April 28. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He could be ready to join the Rangers’ lineup in late May.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

RHP Spencer Patton

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B/DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Peguero

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Delino DeShields Jr.