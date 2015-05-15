Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- There’s no real secret for the resurgence of the Texas Rangers in May.

The team is finally hitting the ball, something manager Jeff Banister knew would happen.

“That’s the way I looked at it,” Banister said of his offense eventually coming around. “We talked about it as a coaching staff and I even said three weeks ago that in two weeks it would look different. That’s not hard to say because they are quality hitters.”

The Rangers are among the American League leaders this month in walks, runs scored, doubles, home runs and slugging percentage. There have been two main catalysts for the run, leadoff hitter Shin-Soo Choo and designated hitter Prince Fielder.

Choo hit .096 in April but has raised his season average to .243 with a torrid May that’s included a 14-game hitting streak. Fielder has been the team’s most consistent hitter all season and leads the Rangers in RBI.

“It’s how it goes sometimes,” Fiedler said. “It’s turned around good so I guess it’s working out so far.”

The RBI opportunities are also more plentiful for Texas with Choo getting on base. That makes No. 3 hitters like Fielder happy.

“Anytime you’ve got guys getting on, hitting homers and driving in run it sparks the club,” Fielder said.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-20

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Indians (LHP Bruce Chen, 0-1, 13.50 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Wandy Rodriguez, 1-1, 2.70 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa, who has been on the disabled list since the start of the season with a right groin strain, was activated from the disabled list. The club sent RHP Spencer Patton to Triple-A Round Rock to make room for Fujikawa. Fujikawa had a 3.86 ERA in 10 outings for Round Rock.

--CF Leonys Martin is optimistic he can avoid a stint on the DL because of his sore left wrist. Martin hasn’t started since Monday and received a cortisone shot Wednesday. “It feels good,” Martin said. “Right now I don’t have any pain but it feels weird. The next day after the shot it’s a normal process. I’ve just got to keep doing my job with the trainer.”

--LHP Wandy Rodriguez, who starts Friday’s game against Cleveland, isn’t feeling any ill-effects after having back spasms in his last start at Tampa Bay. Rodriguez said the back spasms are something he’s dealt with throughout his career and he knows how to deal with them. “I feel pretty good so far,” Rodriguez said. “My location with my pitches has been pretty good.”

--CF Delino DeShields has taken advantage of the wrist injury to Leonys Martin to open up some eyes and make a solid impression. DeShields, who was a Rule 5 pick in the offseason, has six stolen bases in May which is tied for the most in the month. DeShields has nine steals in the season while playing in just 21 games.

--OF Josh Hamilton will move his rehab to Double-A Frisco for Saturday’s game. Hamilton is slated to play four games for Frisco before the team decides his next step. Hamilton is currently rehabbing for Triple-A Round Rock.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He couldn’t get the outs when he needed to in certain situations. I still believe he has good stuff. I still think it’s about the same as what we’ve seen.” -- Texas manager Jeff Banister, on LHP Ross Detwiler after a loss to Kansas City on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF Leonys Martin (left wrist) was out of the lineup May 12-14. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and is slated to make two more, the next coming May 18.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He will start his assignment for Double-A Frisco on May 16 and play there at least four games.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan but he won’t start throwing for at least another 10 days.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B/DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Peguero

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Delino DeShields Jr.