Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Josh Hamilton’s debut with the Rangers this season could serve as a belated birthday gift.

The rehabbing outfielder will be assigned to Double-A Frisco starting Saturday and will remain with the Roughriders through at least May 20. At that point, Texas will decide the next step for Hamilton.

If the Rangers believe he’s ready, Hamilton could play as early as May 22 in the opener of the three-game series at New York. Hamilton turns 34 the previous day.

The club could also decide that he needs more time in the minors. Hamilton played his final game for Triple-A Round Rock on Friday night, going 1-for-3 with a double and a walk.

Should the Rangers opt to have his return at home, May 28 would be the earliest date with Texas beginning a four-game series against Boston.

Hamilton began a medical rehab assignment shortly after being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on April 27. He underwent offseason shoulder surgery, and hasn’t played a MLB game since the ALDS last October.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 15-21

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Indians (RHP Danny Salazar, 4-1, 3.27 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 3-2, 2.40 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Colby Lewis is slated to make his eighth start of the season Saturday. He has allowed just two runs over 21 innings in his first three May starts, going 2-0 to drop his season ERA from 3.75 to 2.40, which is sixth in the American League. Lewis has permitted three or less runs in six of his seven starts, and has held opponents to a .170 average (15-88) last four outings.

--3B Adrian Beltre hit the 400th home run of his career in the first inning, a 413-foot shot to center. “It was nice to get it out of the way,” he said. He is fourth in homers among active players and 52nd all-time. Beltre has homered in three of his last six games. It was just the fourth homer of his career on a 3-0 pitch.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo had his hitting streak snapped at 14 games after going 0-for-5. It was the longest hitting streak of the season in the American League.

--CF Delino DeShields went 2-for-4 and has a six-game hitting streak going. He is batting .526 (10-19) over that span. DeShields has reached safely via hit or walk in eight straight starts beginning May 6, scoring in seven of those games.

--OF Josh Hamilton will be assigned to Double-A Frisco starting Saturday and will remain with the Roughriders through at least May 20. At that point, Texas will decide the next step for Hamilton.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was nice for fans to acknowledge it. I‘m pretty proud of what I’ve done. The banner was really nice, too, but it would have felt a lot better if we would have won the game tonight.” -- 3B Adrian Beltre, after a congratulatory banner was unveiled after he hit the 400th home run of his career in the first inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He will start his assignment for Double-A Frisco on May 16 and play there at least four games.

--CF Leonys Martin (left wrist) was out of the lineup May 12-15. He is day-to-day.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and is slated to make two more, the next coming May 18.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan but he won’t start throwing for at least another 10 days.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

LHP Ross Detwiler

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz (closer)

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Kyuji Fujikawa

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B/DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Peguero

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Delino DeShields Jr.