Texas Rangers - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Texas Rangers haven’t given up on closer Neftali Feliz, but the organization knows it can’t go on with the bullpen pitching the way it is.

And it starts with the top reliever. Feliz blew a save Saturday night when Cleveland second baseman Jason Kipnis hit a ninth-inning homer to give the Indians a 10-8 win over the Rangers. Feliz has a 5.51 ERA, but he converted four consecutive save opportunities before Saturday.

Moving forward, Feliz no longer will be the automatic choice when Texas takes a lead into the ninth inning, manager Jeff Banister said.

The mid 90s fastball velocity is still there for Feliz, but that is not enough right now.

“It’s in there,” Texas general manager Jon Daniels said of Feliz’s ability. “His slider is probably as good as it’s ever been. It’s just more inconsistent than you’d like to see. It’s in there. We see it.”

Feliz is just one of the problems for a Texas bullpen that had a 6.27 ERA through the first 16 games of May and had the second-highest ERA in the American League. The bullpen shows signs of improvement Sunday, turning in four scoreless innings to close out a 5-1 win over the Indians.

Banister said he still has confidence in Feliz but that the club would do what it thinks is best to win games.

“We continue to evaluate everything,” Banister said. “I can’t continue to just stay status quo in doing the same things when there’s been a little bit of a pattern there and we haven’t been successful in our bullpen consistently. We’ve had some success, but not consistent success. I’ll continue to look at it and depending on where we are in the lineup and who we have to face and make those decisions at that time.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 16-22

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Texas (RHP Yovani Gallardo, 3-5, 3.94 ERA) at Boston (LHP Wade Miley, 2-4, 5.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Josh Hamilton, who is rehabbing with Double-A Frisco as he works his way back from offseason shoulder surgery, may not be ready for next weekend’s series at Yankee Stadium. Hamilton is slated to play for Frisco through Wednesday before the club re-evaluates him. A May 25 debut in Cleveland appears more realistic. “It’s not really a concern for me,” GM Jon Daniels said. “I think it’s probably New York or Cleveland. I haven’t made that decision yet.”

--LHP Ross Detwiler was placed on the 15-day disabled list due to left shoulder inflammation. Detwiler (0-5) experienced discomfort after his Thursday start, in which he gave up three runs on nine hits in five innings during a loss to the Royals. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--RHP Kyuji Fujikawa was designated for assignment after just two appearances with the Rangers. Fujikawa allowed three runs in 1 2/3 innings. Texas has 10 days to trade, release or outright him to the minors.

--RHP Tanner Scheppers was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock, and he threw two perfect innings Sunday. Scheppers is back in a late-inning bullpen role after not allowing a run in seven outings in Triple-A. He struggled in his first stint with the Rangers this season, posting an 11.25 ERA.

--RHP Ross Ohlendorf had his contract purchased from Triple-A Round Rock, and he threw one perfect inning Sunday. Ohlendorf had a chance to make the club in spring training, but a groin injury slowed his progress and he opened the season in the minors. Ohlendorf can give the Rangers multiple innings in relief.

--RHP Phil Klein is a candidate to take LHP Ross Detwiler’s starting spot Wednesday at Boston. Klein, who is in Triple-A, is making the transition from reliever to starter. He was scratched from his Sunday start for Round Rock, and he pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings in his last start.

--RF Shin-Soo Choo continues to put an awful April in the past. After hitting just .096 in April, Choo has his average up to .242 despite going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts Sunday. Choo leads the majors with 14 extra-base hits in May.

--LF Delino DeShields batted from the No. 2 spot for a second consecutive game Sunday, and he went 1-for-4. He has excelled in the No. 9 spot, with his .414 average from that position the best in baseball. DeShields is fifth in the American League in stolen bases with 10, and his 14 runs in May rank fourth in the AL.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really nice to see (Ross) Ohlendorf and (Tanner) Scheppers and those guys come in and shut the door after we’ve scored some runs, allowed us to score some more runs. We’re going to continue to do anything we can to put W’s on the board.” -- Manager Jeff Banister, after the Rangers’ 5-1 win over the Indians on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Texas Rangers - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Ross Detwiler (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 15. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Josh Hamilton (right shoulder surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27. Hamilton played his first game at the Rangers’ facility in Surprise, Ariz., on May 4. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on May 10. He moved his rehab to Double-A Frisco on May 16, and he is expected to play there through May 20 before being re-evaluated. Hamilton might be able to join the Rangers in late May.

--LHP Matt Harrison (spinal fusion surgery in June 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 9. He made an extended spring training start May 13 and is slated to make two more, the next coming May 18.

--LHP Derek Holland (strained left shoulder) went on the 60-day disabled list April 11. Results came back clean from a May 8 shoulder scan, and he might be able to resume throwing by late May.

--LHP Martin Perez (Tommy John surgery in May 2014) went on the 60-day disabled list March 11. He was throwing off a mound as of March 30, and he was on target to be a rotation candidate following the All-Star break. He is slated to begin throwing live batting practice in May.

--LF Ryan Rua (non-displaced fracture in right ankle, sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 11, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 5.

--RHP Nick Tepesch (right ulnar nerve inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list April 21, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 28. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

--OF Antoan Richardson (herniated disk surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 2.

--2B Jurickson Profar (right labrum surgery in February 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list Feb. 24. He is all but ruled out for the entire 2015 season. Profar missed all of the 2014 season due to the same ailing shoulder.

--RHP Yu Darvish (Tommy John surgery in March 2015) went on the 60-day disabled list April 5. He will miss the entire 2015 season.

--RHP Lisalverto Bonilla (right elbow impingement) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 31, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 11. He underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery April 15.

ROTATION:

RHP Yovani Gallardo

RHP Colby Lewis

RHP Nick Martinez

LHP Wandy Rodriguez

BULLPEN:

RHP Neftali Feliz

RHP Shawn Tolleson

RHP Keone Kela

RHP Anthony Bass

LHP Alex Claudio

LHP Sam Freeman

RHP Tanner Scheppers

RHP Ross Ohlendorf

CATCHERS:

Robinson Chirinos

Carlos Corporan

INFIELDERS:

1B Mitch Moreland

2B Thomas Field

SS Elvis Andrus

3B Adrian Beltre

1B/DH Prince Fielder

INF Adam Rosales

INF Kyle Blanks

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Carlos Peguero

CF Leonys Martin

RF Shin-Soo Choo

OF Delino DeShields Jr.